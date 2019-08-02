 Skip to main content

Politics Ottawa opposes Saskatchewan’s move to have top court delay carbon tax case

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ottawa opposes Saskatchewan’s move to have top court delay carbon tax case

Regina
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ottawa is pushing back against Saskatchewan’s request to have the Supreme Court of Canada delay hearing its challenge of the federal carbon tax.

The press secretary for federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna calls Saskatchewan’s move an irresponsible example of Conservative politicians battling climate action using taxpayers’ money.

Sabrina Kim says the federal government has submitted arguments as to why the case should be heard in a timely manner, including that it creates certainty for businesses and families.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan recently applied to have the top court push back its December hearing in order to better co-ordinate its challenge with ones from other provinces.

Saskatchewan appealed to the highest court after its Appeal Court ruled in a split decision in May that the tax is constitutional.

This week, Saskatchewan hosted a meeting with justice ministers from Alberta, New Brunswick and Ontario to discuss ways to strategize their legal arguments against the tax.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter