Ottawa planning fines, imprisonment for fraudulent CERB claims

The federal government is planning to legislate fines and jail time for individuals who submit fraudulent claims under the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, while also adjusting the eligibility rules of the $60-billion program that provides income support to workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes are contained in a draft bill obtained by The Globe and Mail that has not yet been introduced in Parliament.

Public demand for CERB payments exceeded the government’s initial projections and the federal cabinet now faces decisions over how to phase out the program as businesses start to re-open.

Story continues below advertisement

The program’s initial rules provided taxable income support of $2,000 for any four-week period between March 15 and Oct. 3. Applicants are required to re-apply every month and attest that they are unable to work due to reasons related to COVID-19.

The program limits benefits to no more than 16 weeks, or $8,000, meaning many recipients will soon exhaust their benefits. The draft bill does not appear to change the 16-week maximum, but a previous bill gave cabinet the power to adjust that limit by regulation.

However, the draft bill changes the eligibility windows so that it now applies to any four-week period between March 15 and July 5 “and” any two-week period between July 5 and Oct. 3.

A senior government official, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the draft bill, said the purpose of the new two-week eligibility period is to provide workers and employers with increased flexibility to cover shorter periods of time away from work.

As of June 4, the federal government has paid out $43.5-billion in CERB benefits. In a report last month, the Finance Department revised its projected total cost for the CERB from $35-billion to $60-billion. At the same time, it lowered the projected cost of the similar Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy from $73-billion to $45-billion.

The initial CERB legislation did not use terms such as “punishment” or “imprisonment” in reference to violations. However those words are included in the draft legislation that updates the program’s language.

The draft bill outlines a series of offences, including making false or misleading statements, failing to fully disclose all relevant income or receiving an income support payment for which a person is not eligible.

Story continues below advertisement

Under “punishment,” the draft bill says individuals who are guilty of an offense could receive a fine of not more than $5,000 plus an amount of not more than double the amount of the income support payment “that was or would have been paid as a result of committing the offence” or “both the fine and imprisonment for a term of not more than six months.”

Another section of the draft bill changes the eligibility rules to include a list of exceptions. That section states that a worker is not eligible for an income support payment if they “fail to return to work when it is reasonable to do so and the employer makes a request for their return; fail to resume self-employment when it is reasonable to do so or decline a reasonable job offer when they are able to work.”

Dan Kelly, the President of the Canadian Federation of Business, said the stronger language is welcome because many small business owners are having a hard time convincing workers to leave the CERB and come back to work.

“While Canada continues to have a giant unemployment rate, many employers are reporting they are facing a growing shortage of labour at the same time as employees hesitate to return to work,” he said. “While some workers are worried about returning to work for health related reasons, many are happy to take the summer off if their income needs are taken care of through CERB.”

The draft bill also includes a section that temporarily suspends various deadlines related to the justice system in response to the fact that regular court proceedings have been affected by the pandemic.

Another section of the draft bill changes to the eligibility criteria for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. The changes appear to be mostly technical changes in response to specific business concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.