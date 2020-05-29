Ottawa pledges $285-million in additional COVID-19 aid for Indigenous communities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the federal government is announcing new funding for Indigenous communities including $285-million for the public health response to COVID-19.

The federal government said Friday that the funding could be used to provide “surge capacity” and additional support for community-based services in the case of outbreaks.

Mr. Trudeau also announced $270-million to supplement an on-reserve income assistance program and $44.8-million over the next five years to build 12 new shelters for Indigenous women and girls fleeing violence.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa said the funding will help build 10 shelters in First Nations to support Indigenous women and children and that it will provide $40.8-million for operational costs of these shelters over the last five years.

Earlier this week, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett confirmed a national action plan in response to the government-funded national inquiry on root causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls will not be released in June as planned. The government insists it is still taking action to address the issue.

Previously, the federal government announced a $305-million Indigenous Community Support Fund in response to COVID-19 as well as $75-million for communities and organizations working with Indigenous people living in urban centres and off-reserve.​

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.