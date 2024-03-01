The Liberal government is extending a program that funds 400 local reporting jobs across the country.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says Ottawa will spend another $58.8 million to continue the Local Journalism Initiative until 2027.

The program, which provides funding for news organizations to hire local reporters, was first established in 2019.

The government says its journalists provide news coverage in underserved communities including Indigenous, official language minority and LGBTQ+ communities.

The funding is administered by not-for-profit organizations to protect the independence of the press.

The Canadian Press participates in the initiative through a contract with News Media Canada for editorial support and technical and delivery services.

News Media Canada is one of seven non-profits that administer the program. CP is not directly funded by the LJI and does not get LJI grant money for journalist positions.

A representative for CP participates on the panel that reviews applications for LJI grants administered by News Media Canada.