A truck is towed from in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 19, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

The protests against pandemic restrictions that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks appeared to finally have ended Sunday morning, as MPs continued to debate the Emergencies Act that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week.

There were a few groups of two or three people huddled on street corners, but they were quiet and kept to themselves. Police continue to restrict access to Centretown, the commercial and residential neighbourhood stretching south from Parliament Hill.

Police have erected metal barricades between Sparks Street and Queen Street, a block and a half south of Wellington Street, which runs in front of the Parliament buildings and was the nexus for the demonstration over the past three weeks. Ottawa Police said the barriers had been erected “to ensure the ground gained back is not lost.”

Police said Sunday morning that they had made 191 arrests during the action to clear the protesters. Of those arrested, 103 were charged. As well, 57 vehicles had been towed. Police were at work Sunday towing vehicles that appeared to have been abandoned. But otherwise the streets were empty.

Although under normal circumstances the towed vehicles would be impounded for seven days, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said he wanted the vehicles sold to help defray the costs of ending the protests, which he said was permitted under the Emergencies Act.

“I don’t think the taxpayers of Ottawa should be paying for this multimillion-dollar bill that we’re going to be saddled with because of the irresponsibility and the illegal activities of a bunch of truckers and others who showed little regard for our community and its people,” he told CTV News.

MPs continued to debate Sunday whether to authorize the act, which the Prime Minister invoked Feb. 14. The House has been sitting through the weekend, after being forced to suspend Friday’s sitting because of police operations.

Also on Sunday morning, the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C., reopened after being temporarily closed the day before by protesters demonstrating in support of the protests in Ottawa.

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating two incidents stemming from Saturday’s massive enforcement operation to clear anti-government protesters from downtown Ottawa.

The Special Investigations Unit says preliminary information suggests a Toronto Police officer on horseback allegedly had an encounter with a 49-year-old woman resulting in an undisclosed, serious injury.

They say they’re also looking into the use of anti-riot weapons, which they say were deployed by members of the Vancouver Police Department on Saturday evening.

The SIU says no serious injuries were reported during that interaction. It’s asking anyone who may have been struck by a projectile to contact the unit.

A week ago, the blocks south of the Parliamentary precinct thronged with dozens of horn-honking tractor trailers, thousands of protesters, hawkers selling merchandise, and speakers blaring music or defiant speeches of protest against vaccine mandates and other restrictions.

But on Friday, the 22nd day of the protest, after the first-ever invocation of the Emergencies Act by the federal government and the sealing-off of the downtown by police blockades, police officers from across the country, reinforced by mounted police and armoured vehicles, began pushing the demonstrators back and started making arrests.

By Saturday afternoon, many of the tractor trailers had voluntarily departed the scene and police had pushed a greatly reduced number of protesters away from the Parliamentary Precinct. Protesters were provided an avenue of escape, if they wished to make use of it. By Sunday morning, the protesters appeared to have given up the fight.

Ottawa Police have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon, to presumably provide updates on arrests and on when and how police intend to lift blockades and permit life to return to normal in the downtown of the national capital.

On Sunday, Rob and Shawn Campbell were taking pictures of the police fence a block away from Parliament Hill Sunday morning. The Campbells said they had been at the protest since its early days, sleeping in the truck they had driven to Ottawa from their Manitoba farm. The truck is now parked at a location away from downtown, and the Campbells said they returned to get a last look at the scene downtown before deciding where to go next.

The couple said the police crackdown was a turn of events they had not anticipated.

“This has been sad for Canada,” Mr. Campbell said, becoming visibly emotional.

With files from The Canadian Press