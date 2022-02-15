Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly arrives to speak at a news conference on protests against COVID-19 public-health measures in Ottawa on Feb. 4, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned from his position amid intense criticism from politicians and local residents on how his service has responded to ongoing demonstrations in the nation’s capital.

A source told The Globe and Mail on Tuesday that Mr. Sloly has informed the Ottawa Police Board of his decision. The board is to meet shortly. The Globe is not identifying the source because they were not permitted to disclose the decision.

Ottawa city councillor Riley Brockington confirmed Mr. Sloly’s resignation on Twitter on Tuesday.

Mr. Sloly, 55, first took on his role as Ottawa Police Chief in October 2019. His resignation is taking place on the 19th day of demonstrations that have brought the downtown core to a standstill.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time since it was enacted in 1988 in response to what he describes as “illegal blockades.” At the same news conference, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police are “assuming shared control and command over the operation in Ottawa.”

Over the weekend, the Ottawa Police Service said officers witnessed “aggressive, illegal behaviour by many demonstrators” but that safety concerns “limited police enforcement.” Some Ottawa residents have taken matters into their own hands, and stopped trucks from joining the blockades downtown. The service has not issued an update on arrests, tickets or other measures since Saturday.

Before becoming Ottawa’s police chief, Mr. Sloly had a reputation as a progressive reformer critical of a “reactive enforcement model” in policing. He spent much of his career trying to improve the way officers interacted with the community.

Born in Jamaica, he moved to Canada at the age of 10. He started his policing career in his early 20s, joining the Toronto force in 1988 after playing professional soccer. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has a master’s degree in business administration. He also served two peacekeeping tours with the United Nations in Kosovo.

Mr. Sloly rose through the ranks in Toronto and was named deputy chief at just 43. From racial profiling to the violent G20 protests, he was involved in some of the biggest issues facing policing in Toronto. He was considered a front-runner to replace then-Toronto police chief Bill Blair in 2015, but was ultimately not selected. Mark Saunders, who was seen as more of a cops’ cop, was chosen instead.

In the fall of 2019, Mr. Sloly took over at the Ottawa Police Service, which has since faced allegations of racism, sexual harassment and corruption under his leadership.

