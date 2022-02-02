Trucks sit parked on Wellington Street near the Parliament Buildings as truckers and their supporters take part in a convoy to protest vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Ottawa’s police chief said Wednesday that all options for the resolution of the demonstration in the country’s capital are on the table and range from a negotiated conclusion to an enforced one, but he said all approaches come with significant risks, including rioting, injury and death.

Peter Sloly said that his service is also aware of a significant element from the United States that has been involved in the funding, organization and demonstrating taking place on Parliament Hill and surrounding streets and that there are plans for more to come.

Individuals from every part of the country have come to Ottawa, he added, noting that there are local residents also participating in the events, which have put the city, its residents and police officers at great risk.

The police chief said officers are grateful for the fact that there have been no riots, no injuries and no deaths to date. He said officers are arresting, charging and investigating “all bad actors, all criminals” and more charges would be laid.

“We cannot rest on any laurels,” he said. “Those are just facts.”

Mr. Sloly delivered the update Wednesday while protesters have dug in and do not intend to leave Ottawa’s downtown core any time soon. The prolonged nature of the demonstrations has prompted questions among residents and politicians about what next steps are required.

On Tuesday evening, Ottawa police said two individuals had been charged with criminal offences, while 13 active investigations were under way and that there was some progress in their examination of the desecration of the War Memorial.

Officers also said there had been a reduction in the number of demonstrators, with about 50 people remaining on Parliament Hill and another 200 people gathered nearby. However, dozens of big-rig trucks are parked on downtown streets.

On Wednesday, police said a man from Quebec had been charged in “relation to threats and comments made on social media, while he was in Ottawa.”

Demonstrators under the banner of the “Freedom Convoy” rolled into Ottawa on Friday and remained in place on Wednesday.

In a statement, organizers said they plan to stay in Ottawa “for as long as it takes” for governments across the country to end all mandates associated with COVID-19.

The convoy is made up of truck owners and operators, as well as citizens from all walks of life, the statement added.

“Our message to the citizens of Ottawa is one of empathy,” said Chris Barber, one of the convoy organizers. “We understand your frustration and genuinely wish there was another way for us to get our message across, but the responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who prefer to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue.”

The continuing presence of protesters is being felt by those who live and work downtown. Calls from Ottawa’s Mayor Jim Watson for the protesters to leave as soon as possible have gone unanswered. Mr. Watson said Wednesday that the empathy for residents rings hollow.

Councillor Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, said the protests are not peaceful and many residents do not feel safe. She said people in the capital are used to seeing demonstrations but that this goes beyond what citizens are accustomed to.

“I want to say that I am sorry for the living hell that you are enduring,” Ms. Deans said. “We live in the nation’s capital, home of our democracy. We expect protests and demonstrations but we don’t expect this.”

Demonstrators appear to be preparing for the long haul, with camper chairs positioned around a stove on a major downtown Ottawa street. They have also been handing out coffee and food.

Road closings remain and the blaring sound of horns is constant from morning until night. Residents have said they feel as though they are being taken hostage in their own city.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath sent a letter Wednesday to Premier Doug Ford asking that he use every tool at his disposal and that he should work with the federal and municipal government to “end the chaos and occupation.”

She also noted that another convoy says that it has plans to descend into the Greater Toronto Area by this weekend.

“Workers and residents of downtown Ottawa are under siege,” Ms. Horwath wrote, noting that thousands of retail workers have had their shifts cancelled and paycheques slashed because of the forced closures of local businesses.”

Ms. Horwath also said “heinous” acts of antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, anti-Black racism and hate have occurred seemingly without consequences.

“Confederate flags and Nazi swastikas are being flown without any repercussions,” she wrote. “The most venerable symbols of our nation, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the statue of Terry Fox, are being desecrated. Enough is enough.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Ford said in Ajax, Ont., that he had “zero tolerance” for the desecration of memorials. He also called some of the flags being waved around “disgusting.” In addition, he also tried to appeal to the demonstrators to leave Ottawa and that they had been heard.

“These businesses have been closed for a while now,” Mr. Ford said. “The restaurants want to reopen. So, I get it. I hear you. We have to let the people of Ottawa live their lives.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians had been “shocked and frankly disgusted” by behaviour displayed by some people protesting in Ottawa.

“I want to be very clear; we are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small-business workers and steal food from the homeless,” he said. “We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags, we won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans.”

Mr. Barber said Wednesday that organizers have been “particularly dismayed by the extreme and divisive rhetoric used by politicians, especially Justin Trudeau.” He said they are determined to be respectful of the law, to be peaceful despite “school-yard mudslinging and bullying.”

“We are here and we are not going anywhere until we achieve our objective,” he said, adding this includes a “restoration of freedoms of all Canadians.” He noted that the convoy’s “interaction with the Ottawa police has been mostly positive, especially in dealing with frontline officers.”

