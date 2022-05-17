The Ottawa Police Service did not make a direct request for the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act, its interim chief told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Chief Steve Bell was appearing before the House of Commons standing committee on procedure and House affairs as part of its study on expanding federal jurisdiction for security of the parliamentary precinct to include sections of Wellington St. and Sparks St. in downtown Ottawa.

The issue of police jurisdiction is a key discussion now amongst politicians and officials in the aftermath of the trucker convoy demonstration that happened this winter, where big rigs were parked in the streets of the downtown core, prompting the shuttering of businesses in the area.

Wellington St., the historic street located directly in front of Parliament Hill, has remained closed to traffic despite the fact that police moved in on protesters in one of the biggest operations in Canadian history in late February.

During his testimony, Chief Bell was asked by Conservative MP Andrew Scheer, who is a former leader of his party, about whether the federal government requested the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

On the involvement of law enforcement and the act, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told the committee on Tuesday that RCMP Commissioner Lucki has said there was consultation between her force and the government prior to the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

The act was in place for a 10-day period. When it was invoked on Feb. 14, the Prime Minister said it was a “last resort” taken in response to prolonged demonstrations in downtown Ottawa and blockades at border crossings in Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia.

Mr. Mendicino said Tuesday that the federal government sought the advice of law enforcement prior to its invocation on very specific powers, which were then used to “restore public safety at a time of unprecedented civil disobedience.”

Last week, Commissioner Lucki told a special committee of parliamentarians that the act’s invocation provided police officers across the country with the ability to deal with blockades and unlawful public assemblies. She also said her force was consulted but that a request was not made for it to be invoked.

She also said the emergency measures allowed for “new instruments” for law enforcement to address illegal blockades. For example, she said police were able to maintain a secure perimeter throughout the national capital region and they could refuse entry of individuals travelling to the “illegal protest with the intent of participating.”

As well, Commissioner Lucki said police had the enforcement authority to arrest individuals who continued to supply fuel, food and other materials to an area of an unlawful assembly. There were new powers to compel individuals to provide essential goods and services for the removal, towing and storage of vehicles and equipment, she added.

Commissioner Lucki said that existing legislation was used to resolve border blockades at Emerson, Man., Coutts, Alta. and the Pacific Highway Border Crossing into British Columbia. The trucker convoy was well-funded with financial support provided to organizers through a variety of means, including crowdfunding platforms, she added.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.