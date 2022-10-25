Police attempt to hand out notices on the 21st day of convoy protest, in Ottawa, on Feb. 17.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

An inspector with the Ottawa Police Service says he was worried the “Freedom Convoy” could turn into a Jan. 6-style attack on Parliament Hill.

Insp. Russell Lucas is on the stand today at the Emergencies Act inquiry which is in its eighth day of public hearings.

Russell’s fear about the protest evolving into a storming of Parliament Hill is contained in a summary of an interview he did with the commission’s lawyer before the public hearings started.

The summary was tabled as evidence this morning and shows that Lucas grew “concerned” because of social media posts leading up to the protesters’ arrival that referred to the attack on Capitol Hill in 2021.

He also says he was “shocked” by the hundreds of trucks that rolled into Ottawa at the end of January.

No such attack ever happened in Ottawa but the inspector told the commission “what materialized exceeded all our expectations” in terms of the size and scope of the protest.