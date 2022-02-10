The Ottawa Police says the city’s 911 system is being flooded with nuisance calls, putting residents’ lives at risk amid an ongoing standoff with protesters over vaccine mandates.

“We are aware of a concerted effort to flood our 911 and non-emergency policing reporting line. This endangers lives and is completely unacceptable,” the police said in a statement issued Thursday morning. “It is a crime to unnecessarily call 911 and our non-emergency number. We track calls and will charge anyone deliberately interfering with emergencies.”

The nearly two-week old protest in the nation’s capital expanded Thursday morning to include traffic disruptions around the Ottawa airport.

Earlier Thursday, the police said it had negotiated the departure of a dozen trucks from a parking lot east of downtown on Coventry Road, which has become a sophisticated staging area for the main protest on the streets in front of Parliament Hill.

On Wednesday, the police issued a “message to demonstrators” that said it is a criminal offence to obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

“We are providing you notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence. You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges.”

The messaging from police led to speculation from protesters online late Wednesday that the police would soon move toward more arrests.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke by phone Wednesday evening to discuss the continuing protests in Ottawa and at Canada-U.S. border crossings.

In a statement, the Ontario Premier described the protests as “ongoing occupations” and vowed to work with the federal government on a resolution.

“We will continue working together to support our police forces as they manage these situations. We both agreed this must come to an end,” said Mr. Ford.

While the protesters on Parliament Hill have attracted significant attention, there is an increasing focus on the extensive logistics operation in place at a baseball stadium parking lot at Coventry Road that is supporting the disruptions.

A CBC report noted this week that several of the protest organizers have military and RCMP experience.

On Sunday, two organizers provided a Globe reporter with a tour of the Coventry Road facility. The organizers, who declined to be identified, said that for breakfast the day before the kitchen had cooked 6,000 eggs along with hash browns.

Tractor trailers line the sides of the encampment, and there is a reception centre at the entrance.

The inside of the encampment is dominated by a tent containing rows of tables and a fully equipped kitchen that was serving pizza Sunday afternoon. Other tables were filled with food, toiletries and other supplies. Portable generators provide electricity.

Other tents are fully stocked with food, toiletries, and other necessities that organizers said had been donated by supporters. So much material has arrived that organizers have temporarily stopped accepting such donations.

There are portable toilets and three portable saunas that are sometimes used for meetings. The support centre offers refueling services; both diesel and gasoline are available. When Ottawa police raided the encampment Sunday night, they appeared to focus of removing fuel.

Some of the truckers who form the core of the protest sleep in their cabs; others, including voluntary supporters, use hotels or home rentals. Some have been put up by people in the area who have opened their homes. A shuttle service connects protesters to homes and business in the region, giving them access to showers, washrooms and laundry.

Organizers said veterinarian and a chiropractor are donating services, and military veterans were offering medical support. A sign near the saunas offered a phone number, email address and website for anyone needing assistance The services offered included “medical, security, trucking operations, food, fuel, shuttles, showers and laundry.”

The support centre appeared to be smoothly run, amply resourced, and able to sustain a sizable protest over weeks or even months.

- With files from John Ibbitson

