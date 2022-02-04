Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says 150 additional police officers will be deployed throughout downtown Ottawa as part of a new strategy to manage the occupying demonstrators and restore a shaken trust with residents as thousands more are expected to arrive this weekend.

Mr. Sloly told reporters Friday morning that the surge of police officers will send a clear message to demonstrators: “The lawlessness must end.” He said these officers will focus on acts of mischief, hate, harassment, intimidation and other threatening behaviour. “This remains, as it was from the beginning, an increasingly volatile and increasingly dangerous demonstration,” he said.

Last weekend, thousands of demonstrators descended on Parliament Hill and surrounding streets, with trucks and cars laying on their horns and protesters on foot waving signs, and shouting “freedom.” Big-rig trucks have blocked major intersections and the protests have forced many businesses to close.

Police estimated that at the peak of the protests last Saturday, there were between 8,000-15,000 people in Ottawa. That number had dwindled significantly over the week, but is expected to grow again.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell said Ottawa police are anticipating between 300 to 400 trucks attempting to come to Ottawa this weekend, up to 2,000 protesters on foot and up to 1,000 counter demonstrators.

To respond to the current situation and in anticipation of more protesters, Mr. Sloly said police are expanding the “hardening” of the perimeter of the demonstration, which is the area in front of Parliament.

They will be using concrete barriers and heavy equipment barricades to block off access to roadways downtown. Interprovincial bridges, highway off-ramps and roads will also close as needed, he said. And incoming protester vehicles on Friday and throughout the weekend will be directed to designated parking zones outside of the downtown core.

Mr. Sloly said the demonstration in front of Parliament is ongoing, despite success in reducing the number of trucks and demonstrators. The demonstrators in that area, he said, “remain highly organized, well-funded, extremely committed to resisting all attempts to end the demonstration safely.”

Meanwhile, the protesters around the city have dug in. On Thursday, images circulated on social media of protesters building a wooden structure in Confederation Park, where they also seemed to store a significant amount of fuel. Protesters are frequently seen throughout downtown carrying jerrycans.

Residents have said they feel as though they have been taken hostage in their own city, and much criticism has been directed toward the police.

When asked how police intend to rebuild trust with Ottawa residents, Mr. Sloly said he empathizes with those who have endured unacceptable violations and their ability to live and conduct their businesses in their neighborhoods.

“I will tell you that that empathy comes from a practical experience that I have in this matter, as well. I, too, am a victim of a criminal offense: death threats against me in the last 48 hours, death threats against city officials in the last 48 hours. Deputy Chief Bell and his team are investigating.”

Mr. Sloly also reiterated that the protests are unprecedented.

“The level of organization, funding, commitment, communication. We have found at least two operations centres right here in the city.”

“There are multiple operations centres across the country and internationally funding is coming in locally, nationally and internationally supports including legal advice, logistics support and, yes, fuel support are coming in from all sectors and all sides.” He said police are doing their best to cut off the support.

