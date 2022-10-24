Ottawa Police Service interim Police Chief Steve Bell appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Monday, October 24, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Police Service could not have predicted the level of harm convoy protesters inflicted on city residents, the police service’s top official testified on Monday before an inquiry examining the federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the demonstrations.

Interim Chief Steve Bell said that prior to the convoy’s arrival, on Jan. 28, the service had no intelligence anticipating the way protesters would “leverage” community members to make their points heard. He also noted several times in his testimony that protesters had been lawful as they traveled across the country.

“The community trauma and violence to our community that did occur wasn’t anticipated,” he said. “Nobody knew that was going to be the tactic that the mob that got here was going to actually engage in.”

Frank Au, a senior lawyer representing the inquiry, pushed back on the interim chief’s assertion – pointing to intelligence that the service possessed, including that hundreds of big rigs, trucks and even heavy machinery were headed toward Ottawa; that the potential crowd would likely be bigger “than any demo in recent history”; and involved highly-motivated, well-funded individuals without an exit strategy for leaving.

“One may argue that the combination of the large number of people and trucks, with the expression of an intent to stay for some time until the mandates are lifted, logically [would] lead to this risk of social trauma,” the lawyer noted.

In recent hearings, the inquiry has heard about intelligence issues within the Ottawa police, and in particular, about a series of reports authored by the Ontario Provincial Police. As the convoy made its way toward Ottawa, the OPP was tracking its size, scale and intentions, which it summarized in briefings sent to police partners, including Ottawa. Those reports, which were tabled with the inquiry, provide a rare window into the intelligence the Ottawa police had access to, including that protesters had stated they would stay at Parliament Hill until COVID-19 public health restrictions had been lifted.

The Public Order Emergency Commission, which is headed by Justice Paul Rouleau, is on its eight day of public hearings, which are being held daily in Ottawa until Nov. 25. The commission’s central purpose is to determine whether the federal government contravened the law in its use of the Emergencies Act. Additional officials with the Ottawa police and OPP are expected to testify later this week, including OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique and former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly.

Asked by commission counsel on Monday if he saw any disconnect between the information in the OPP’s intelligence reports and how the service planned for the convoy protest, Interim Chief Bell said he did not.

He said that the information available to them was “fluid” and that information became more “refined” as they moved forward. “This was a circumstance that was changing by the day, by the hour,” he said.

Ahead of the convoy’s arrival, the service only planned for a two-day protest, the commission has heard.

According to an internal Ottawa police intelligence assessment about the convoy, dated Jan. 28, the service did acknowledge the unprecedented nature of the protest. The author notes, “we expect to see a huge volume of vehicles and large transport trucks clogging city roads,” with a “quickly growing financial fund” that could pay for food, lodging, fuel and legal costs.

“In 6 years of working large demonstration events from the intelligence point of view, the writer has never seen such widespread community action,” the author notes, adding that crowd sizes will likely be bigger “than any demo in recent history” and will see “widespread disorganization and confusion.”

Mr. Sloly resigned on Feb. 15, amid mounting criticism of his handling of the protests.

Last week, the Ottawa Police Services Board named a new permanent police chief. Eric Stubbs, an assistant commissioner with the RCMP in British Columbia, will take up the role on Nov. 17. The board’s decision to name a new chief on the last business day before Monday’s municipal election raised significant criticism.

