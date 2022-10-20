Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates walk near Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Jan. 29, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A senior leader in the Ottawa police conceded the force should have given “more credibility” to intelligence reports indicating convoy protestors headed to the nation’s capital were highly-motivated and may entrench themselves for a significant period of time, according to testimony before the Emergencies Act inquiry Thursday.

Acting Deputy Chief Patricia Ferguson for the Ottawa police told the inquiry the service’s “contingency plan” for the protest only considered the possibility that it would last through the initial weekend into Monday morning, despite intelligence the service possessed which strongly suggested otherwise.

“So to the extent there was any contingency planning, it only covered up to, perhaps, Monday at noon?” Frank Au, senior counsel for the inquiry, asked her. “Yep, I think that’s fair,” Dept. Ferguson replied.

Asked what the service would have done differently in hindsight, Dept. Ferguson said, “I suppose we would have given more credibility to the information and intelligence telling us that there was a faction that was planning on staying for a much longer period of time.”

Prior to the convoy’s arrival on Jan. 28, Ottawa police received several intelligence reports, authored by the Ontario Provincial Police, which included explicit warnings that protestors would “almost certainly” disrupt vehicle travel and the movement of goods and “strain capacity of law enforcement in the province.”

The Public Order Emergency Commission, led by Justice Paul Rouleau, is studying whether the convoy protests in Ottawa and at sections of the Canada-U. S. border met the threshold to justify invoking the Emergencies Act. It is at the beginning of six weeks of public hearings aimed at answering that question and has not yet heard from federal officials, who are expected to testify towards the end.

In recent days, evidence has mounted about the numerous warnings Ottawa police received ahead of the convoy’s arrival warning of the protestors’ intentions, including that they were ideologically and financially invested and could “gridlock” areas around Parliament Hill for an extended period. The Ottawa police also received a warning from a local hotel association stating that a convoy organizer had inquired about booking rooms for more than 30 days – for around 10,000 people.

In witness testimony on Wednesday, Superintendent Pat Morris, the OPP’s bureau commander of the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, said the Ottawa police was one of the forces that received its intelligence reports, and in addition, was invited to teleconferences to discuss the intelligence.

Protesters travelling to Ottawa showed “an incredible motivation” and OPP felt entities involved “would follow through on what they were saying,” Supt. Morris told the commission.

In a media briefing on Jan. 28, according to speaking notes referenced by Mr. Au, Dept. Ferguson told the public that the protest was expected to last through the initial weekend. Asked why there was no mention it could extend well beyond that, Dept. Ferguson said that the service’s plan had been developed based on the its assessment of available intelligence, but acknowledged it may have been helpful to notify residents it could run much longer.

Asked by Mr. Au whether Ottawa police took the OPP’s intelligence into account, Dept. Ferguson defended the service’s assessment of the information, saying the service acted based on decades of experience responding to protests. She noted that while the number of trucks and GoFundMe support was different in the convoy’s case than in a usual protest, it didn’t necessarily tell the service that protestors would stay for a long time or engage in the behaviour they ultimately did.

Yet commission counsel also presented internal police e-mails showing the service had acknowledged the longer-term potential of the protest. For instance, one e-mail dated Jan. 21, forwarded to Dept. Ferguson, reads: “The goal of the convoy is to remain in Ottawa until the [COVID-19] restrictions are repealed.”

A second e-mail, dated Jan. 24 and also forwarded to Dept. Ferguson, notes $3.5-million had been raised for the convoy on GoFundMe by that point and that “different groups now getting on board, such as the farmers and right-wing extremists calling for major disruptions.”

“Did we err in our assessment of this? Clearly we did,” Dept. Ferguson said.

The commission also heard evidence Wednesday showing that former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly downplayed the risks of the convoy. Former police services board chair Diane Deans testified that Mr. Sloly told her in a private conversation that intelligence reports suggested the demonstration would “come and go in a typical fashion.” Mr. Sloly is expected to testify during the ongoing Emergencies Act inquiry.

For more than three weeks, the convoy protest blocked Ottawa’s downtown core with big rigs and other vehicles, as protestors blared horns, resulting in the shuttering of local businesses and upending of daily life for residents. On Feb. 14, more than two weeks after the convoy first arrived, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked the Emergencies Act.

Under the act, a public-order emergency can be declared only when threats to the security of Canada are so serious that they constitute a national crisis that cannot be effectively dealt with under any other existing law.

