The federal deficit for the 2021-22 fiscal year was $90.2-billion, down from $327.7-billion the year before during the height of the pandemic, according to official figures released Thursday in the Public Accounts of Canada.

The final deficit figure is smaller than the projected deficit of $113.8-billion listed in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s April budget. It is also slightly smaller than what Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux had projected in a recent report.

The Public Accounts figures support the view of Mr. Giroux and other economists who say Ottawa’s bottom line has improved considerably since the April budget. Higher inflation and strong corporate profits are contributing to federal revenues that are above earlier expectations.

The PBO and other economists project that the deficit for this fiscal year, which began April 1, is on track to be significantly smaller than the April budget’s forecast of $52.8-billion. The Public Accounts do not include forecasts for the current fiscal year. That updated projection will be released in Ms. Freeland’s fall fiscal update, which is expected to be released soon.

Thursday’s Public Accounts report shows program expenses, net of actuarial losses, also came in lower than projected. The final number in the public accounts is $468.8-billion, down slightly from the $473-billion projected in the April budget. Public debt charges were $24.5-billion, in line with the budget projection of $24.9-billion.

The federal debt is $1.13-trillion, slightly under the budget estimate of $1.16-trillion. The debt as a percentage of GDP is 45.5 per cent, according to Thursday’s Public Accounts. The budget had projected it would be 46.5 per cent.

Prior to the pandemic for the 2018-19 fiscal year, the federal debt was $685.4-billion, the deficit was $14-billion and the debt as a percentage of GDP was 30.7 per cent.

In a section called discussion and analysis, the government cautions in the Public Accounts that the Canadian economy could be headed for challenging times.

“There are growing concerns that the global economy is becoming more fragile, with signs suggesting that growth in many leading economies is slowing,” the government states.

“Moreover, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is still a critical source of macroeconomic risk six months after its onset. In this context, economic forecasts are subject to a particularly wide range of potential outcomes.”

