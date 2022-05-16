St Mary’s Road, which runs between Winnipeg and St Adolphe, Man., is closed due to Red River flooding south of Winnipeg, May 15, 2022. Dozens of experts advising the government on adapting to climate change say Canada's new adaptation strategy must move faster.JOHN WOODS/The Associated Press

The federal government says that by 2030 it wants to be able to return victims of climate disasters to normal life within one year and it hopes to stop biodiversity loss by the end of the decade as it develops a sweeping new climate adaptation plan.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault launched public consultations on the adaptation strategy, first promised in the 2020 climate change plan, in Montreal on Monday. Mr. Guilbeault says the goal is to have the final strategy ready for November’s COP27 climate summit.

The last few years underscore the urgent need for Canada to adapt to climate change. A discussion paper released on Monday by the government catalogues the deadly heat waves, devastating forest fires, and flooding from rare atmospheric rivers in B.C. alone to highlight the need for Canada to “prepare for the unavoidable impacts of climate change.”

Ottawa goes public with its planning to brace for climate change’s consequences

Ottawa is promising that the strategy will provide a blueprint for Canada as it braces for more frequent and severe climate disasters and weather extremes. In the discussion paper, which is now open to public feedback, the government is proposing a set of goals for 2030 and 2050 under the areas of health and well-being, the natural environment, infrastructure, the economy and disaster resilience.

The discussion paper’s most concrete proposed goal falls under that last topic, with a proposal to ensure that within eight years Canada will be able to return anyone affected by a climate disaster to normal life within one year of the event. The government says this goal could be met by either relocating people or by mitigating the disaster.

During a technical briefing with department officials earlier on Monday, journalists were told there is currently no standard for restoring normal life after a disaster. The official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that it currently takes much longer than one year but they did not provide any examples.

As laid bare in B.C. last year, the impact of extreme weather on infrastructure can endanger people’s lives, disrupt the businesses and supply chains, incur major costs, and increase hazard exposure and uncertainty. To respond to these risks, the government proposes a timeline of 2050 to ensure that “all infrastructure systems in Canada are climate-resilient.”

This means that depending on where in Canada the infrastructure is located it will need to adapt to different changes in the climate. For example, the official said in the North buildings will need to be able to withstand melting permafrost and in southern parts of Canada it could mean changing building materials to hold up against more temperature extremes.

By 2030 the government proposes to halt and reverse biodiversity losses and by 2050 the discussion paper says the objective is that nature has “fully recovered.”

The government says that other measures needed to brace Canada for the effects of climate change include stopping home-construction on floodplains, increasing tree coverage in urban areas to reduce the impact of heatwaves, and using data to map and manage wildfires.

Canadians have until July 15 to weigh in on the plan.

More to come.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.