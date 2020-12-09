Ottawa, provinces must work together to tackle the fiscal crisis

The first ministers meet Thursday in a time of crisis. History tells us that such times often lead to shifts in power and responsibilities between Ottawa and the provinces. In this crisis, the provinces are at their weakest.
But once the pandemic is behind us, the federal and provincial governments should co-operate in seeking a new and more balanced fiscal federation. The country would be healthier for it.
Like many crises, this pandemic has revealed and accelerated underlying tectonic forces. In this case, that force is population aging, and the enormous costs associated with it.
“I can’t think of a historical moment when the provincial outlook, in terms of debt sustainability, was as bad,” Trevor Tombe, an economics professor at University of Calgary, said in an interview. “Their expenditure pressures, looking forward, because of demographics, are incredible.”
Today, 18 per cent of Canada’s population is over 65. In two decades, it will have increased to 25 per cent. A report prepared by the Conference Board of Canada for the premiers estimated that, even before the pandemic hit, health care costs were expected to increase by 5.4 per cent annually through this decade, more than twice the expected rate of inflation. Pandemic costs are bound to make that funding gap worse.
So as premiers urge Ottawa to increase its share of health care spending from 22 per cent ($42-billion) to 35 per cent ($70-billion, an increase of $28-billion), there is a sense of urgency in the ask.
“In Canadian history, there are critical junctures in federalism that really do shake pre-existing arrangements to their core, motivating governments to step back and think big about how to move forward,” Prof. Tombe said. He believes this is one of those junctures.
The federation was quite decentralized before tax changes forced by the Second World War put overwhelming fiscal power in Ottawa’s hands. The two levels fought back and forth as they wove the welfare net in the 1950s and ’60s. Federal debts and deficits forced Ottawa to retreat from dominance in the 1980s and ’90s. But now, the pendulum could be about to swing again.
The Atlantic provinces are in especially rough shape. In Nova Scotia, 20 per cent of the population are seniors; the figure in Alberta is just 12 per cent. And that gap will widen, if more young people continue to leave Atlantic Canada in search of jobs in Alberta and elsewhere.
But many Alberta taxpayers resent having to prop up their poorer cousins to the east through their federal taxes, especially now that the province’s oil and gas sector is weakening. Albertans will vote in a referendum next October on whether the equalization program should be removed from the Constitution, although the outcome will have no legal weight.
And Quebec governments of every political stripe jealously guard the province’s autonomy, while at the same time demanding increased federal transfers.
Because he’s a Liberal and Liberals do such things, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to demand that any increased funding come with provincial promises to spend the money in areas that Ottawa considers important, such as mental health and home care.
In reality, whatever the provinces agree to, they’ll spend any increases as they see fit, while writing up a nice annual report.
But the truth remains that the provincial governments are going to have a hard time meeting their health care obligations without a substantial and sustained increase in federal funding, which points to the need for a task force or commission.
Such efforts have been typically “a federally-driven initiative that nonetheless leaves a colouration of provincial autonomy in place,” said Shirley Tillotson, professor emeritus of history at Dalhousie University, and the author of Give and Take, a history of taxation in Canada. “All the solutions have had some variation of that mechanism, which recognizes the different taxing capacities of the provinces.”
But perhaps this time Ottawa and the provinces could study the issue together, bearing in mind that different provinces have different challenges, and that Ottawa and each province and territory will need to work out their own, unique arrangement.
It’s clumsy, yes, but this country works best when the prime minister and premiers work together. The need for co-operation won’t go away when the pandemic recedes.
