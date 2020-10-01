Ottawa reintroduces legislation to ban conversion therapy

The Liberal government reintroduced legislation Thursday that would ban forcing anyone to undergo conversion therapy.

Justice Minister David Lametti said conversion therapy – which aims to change sexual orientation or gender identity – has been discredited and denounced, and has no basis in science.

“Too many Canadians have undergone conversion therapy and have had to live with its harmful effects. That’s why our government today is stepping up to do our part to make sure that no one else has to face this devastating practice,” Mr. Lametti told reporters in Ottawa.

The same bill was previously introduced in March, before the House of Commons closed because of COVID-19, and its progression through Parliament ended when the Liberals prorogued Parliament in August.

The bill proposes to create five new Criminal Code offences targeting conversion therapy, such as: prohibiting causing a minor to undergo conversion therapy; removing a minor from Canada to undergo conversion therapy abroad; causing any person to undergo conversion therapy against their will; profiting from providing conversion therapy; and advertising the provision of conversion therapy.

Mr. Lametti emphasized that the bill does not "put an end to conversations youth and individuals may have with supportive adults and professionals in their lives in assisting them in exploring their identity. These discussions are often critical to personal development,” he said, adding it does not criminalize conversations where personal points of view on this issue are expressed.

“What we are targeting are those who actively work to and provide services designed to change someone’s gender identity to CIS gender or sexual orientation to heterosexual. These dangerous practices must come to an end.”

