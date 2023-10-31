The Environment and Natural Resources Ministers on Tuesday rejected calls for more concessions on the carbon price, saying no more exemptions will be made to the federal levy.

Last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exempted home-heating fuel from the levy, prompting accusations that Ottawa has implemented a two-tier carbon pricing system that advantages voters in Atlantic Canada, a Liberal stronghold, while disadvantaging others.

Home-heating oil has more emissions than natural gas but oil is disproportionately used on the East Coast. Conversely the vast majority of households in provinces like Saskatchewan use natural gas.

Open this photo in gallery: Heating oil being delivered to a home in Vermont in 2008.AFP/Getty Images

“There will be no more carve-outs coming,” said Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on his way into cabinet Tuesday.

Separately Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told The Globe “we won’t be creating other exemptions to carbon pricing.”

On Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe threatened to stop collecting fees from the carbon price applied to natural gas, saying Ottawa’s exemption for heating oil has excluded his province and created “two classes of taxpayers.”

Mr. Moe’s threat Monday ratcheted up the pressure on Mr. Trudeau to drop the carbon levy from all heating fuels. The Prime Minister declined to speak to reporters as he walked into the cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill Tuesday.

Asked about Saskatchewan’s new position, Mr. Wilkinson said the premier’s new policy position isn’t allowed under the law.

“We expect him to comply with the laws of the land,” the Minister said. “It is a requirement that they collect that or that it be collected in some way.”

Mr. Guilbeault meantime said the home-heating oil exemption is due to a “very particular situation.”

“There’s a number of factors that were taken into account: the price of home-heating oil has climbed three times faster than than natural gas, it’s less efficient, it’s more polluting.”

He also rejected criticisms from many climate policy experts and business groups that last week’s climb down undercuts the government’s climate policies.

“Some people have said that this would slow down our fight against climate change, quite the opposite. We’re accelerating it. We will be taking out of Canadian residences home-heating oil faster than we would have otherwise.”

He added that home-heating oil accounts for about 1 per cent of Canada’s emissions, meaning that almost all of the country’s emissions are covered by the carbon price, and that will remain unchanged.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters on the Hill Tuesday that his party believes that home heating should be exempt from federal sales tax, rather than getting partial carve outs under the carbon price.

“The Liberal government’s approach is one that divides the country and provides help to those that live in ridings where the Liberals are worried about losing their seats and doesn’t provide help across the country,” Mr. Singh said.

“Justin Trudeau thought he could just do this and no one would notice how unfair it was. It just shows how out of touch Justin Trudeau is.”

The New Democrat leader defended his suggested policy of a GST exemption, saying it is in line with other exemptions for essential items.

Despite the call to lift the GST on home-heating fuels, Mr. Singh said his party is also standing by its demand the government end fossil fuel subsidies to oil and gas companies.

“To give Canadians a break is very different from giving oil and gas companies a direct subsidy,” he said.

