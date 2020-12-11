 Skip to main content

Ottawa says all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

The Canadian Press
New federal forecasts say all large provinces need to strengthen their COVID-19 response “now,” with data suggesting the death toll could hit nearly 15,000 on Christmas Day.

Updated modelling indicates that Canada remains on a “rapid growth trajectory,” with daily cases expected to cross the 10,000 mark later this month.

The projections indicate that the total number of deaths related to the outbreak could reach between 14,410 to 14,920 by Christmas Day.

The data says infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region, with rates rising precipitously Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Canada’s chief public health officer says the national positivity rate is 6.5 per cent, with 49 of 99 health regions reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 population.

Dr. Theresa Tam says there’s been a troubling rise in infections among older Canadians who face a higher risk of COVID-19 complications, with long-term care homes sees a growing number of outbreaks.

“We have yet to see the kind of sustained daily decline that would indicate we have the pandemic under control,” Tam said.

Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

