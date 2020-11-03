Ottawa says Broadcasting Act changes will raise over $800-million annually from streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix

The federal government tabled changes to the Broadcasting Act Tuesday that it says will require online streaming services to contribute as much as $830-million a year toward Canadian content by 2023.

Bill C-10, introduced Tuesday by Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, would expand the authority of Canada’s broadcasting regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, to include online streaming services like Crave, Netflix and Disney Plus.

The legislation is expected to generate a heated debate over the role of federal regulation of the internet.

The bill would give the CRTC the power to require streaming services to make financial contributions in support of Canadian content in areas like television, film and music. The CRTC will also be given powers to impose orders on streaming platforms to ensure that ensure that Canadian content is easily found by consumers.

Failing to comply with such CRTC orders could lead to monetary penalties.

A background briefing note produced by the Canadian Heritage department outlines “next steps” that the government will take as it prepares the regulations that will follow the legislation, if approved by Parliament. These measures would take the form of a cabinet order that provides direction to the CRTC.

The next steps will include an assessment of which online broadcasters should be regulated. The note says video games will not be included. Another step is to “ensure support for programs created and produced by racialized groups, official language minority communities, women and LGBTQ+ communities” and that support programs should be accessible to people with disabilities.

The department also says it will “revisit how it defines Canadian programs for the purposes of broadcasting regulatory obligations.”

Another section says consideration will be given to providing additional regulatory credits to broadcasting activities “that are culturally desirable, but otherwise less likely to be produced, such as supporting Indigenous peoples, French-language creators and racialized and ethno-cultural communities.”

In the category of music streaming, the next steps states that consideration will be given to which regulatory tools would be most suitable to address “fair and transparent remuneration for musical artists.”

The legislation was tabled Tuesday morning. Mr. Guilbeault is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the bill.

