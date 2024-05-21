Ottawa says Canada respects independence of ICC, but rejects comparing Hamas and Israel

Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons, Tuesday, May 21, 2024.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada respects the independence of the International Criminal Court, after the ICC’s chief prosecutor requested warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his Defence Minister and senior members of Hamas.

But speaking to journalists in Ottawa Tuesday, Ms. Joly also said there was “no equivalency” between Hamas and Israel, “because one organization is a terrorist organization and the other one is a state.”

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan is pursuing arrest warrants for Mr. Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, Israel’s Defence Minister, as well as three senior Hamas figures: Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri – also known as Mohammed Deif – and Ismail Haniyeh, the Islamic militant group’s leader, who is based in Qatar.

In a statement, Mr. Khan said his office had “reasonable grounds” to believe that the Hamas leaders bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, hostage taking, rape and other acts of sexual violence and torture.

He also said his office had reasons to believe that Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, including the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, willfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health and intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population.

The statement said the war crimes alleged in its applications were committed in the context of armed conflict.

Open this photo in gallery: Displaced Palestinians queue for water at a camp west of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip on May 21, 2024.-/Getty Images

Israel’s ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed, said Israel hopes Canada “will not co-operate with this ICC investigation.”

He said he had expressed the expectation that Canada “will clearly and publicly reject in the strongest words the request of the prosecutor for arrest warrants and his allegations against Israel.”

“Israel took note of the Canadian government condemnation of the false equivalency of Israel with the leaders of a terrorist organization. However, Israel expects the acknowledgement of the fact that the court does not have jurisdiction as Israel has a legal system that is willing and able to investigate itself,” he said.

At a news conference in Ottawa earlier Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said “it is entirely inappropriate to equate the leaders of a terrorist organization with the democratically elected leaders of a democracy.”

Hamas is listed as a terrorist organization under Canadian law.

Ms. Freeland also offered support for the ICC, saying Canada respects its independence and calling it an “important multilateral institution.”

She said Canada condemns “unequivocally the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas,” adding, “We call urgently for a ceasefire, including in Rafah. The ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza is entirely unacceptable.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh accused the government of failing to take a strong enough stand by not saying whether it would execute arrest warrants if they were issued.

He told reporters that Canada, which supported the founding of the ICC, should back any decisions it takes.

“That means if the court rules on the arrest warrants, then Canada should clearly state that we would not only respect, we would support the decision and then we would execute the warrant in relation to international law,” he said.

A panel of ICC judges will consider Mr. Khan’s application for the arrest warrants.

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned as “outrageous” the ICC’s application for the warrants.

“The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “And let me be clear: Whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the ICC prosecutor’s seeking of arrest warrants as “shameful.”

“Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that carried out the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and is still holding dozens of people hostage, including Americans,” he said.

In a statement Monday night, France said it “supports the International Criminal Court, its independence and the fight against impunity in all situations.”

“France has been warning for many months about the imperative of strict compliance with international humanitarian law and in particular about the unacceptable nature of civilian losses in the Gaza Strip and insufficient humanitarian access,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that the ICC’s action is “not helpful in relation to reaching a pause in the fighting, getting hostages out or getting humanitarian aid in.”

With files from Reuters