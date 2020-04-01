Ottawa speeds up processing on 1.6 million backlogged Employment Insurance claims

The federal government has started to clear its backlog of 1.6 million Employment Insurance claims through an expedited process that will pay $2,000 a month to all applicants.

The payments are the same as the ones that will be offered as of April 6 under the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is designed to help workers who have lost income or been forced to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CERB will cover workers who are not eligible for EI, such as those who are self-employed or who work part-time.

The government received 2.13 million EI claims over the last two weeks, but has only been able to process 430,000 of them. The accelerated processing of the remaining claims will allow the government to clear the backlog over a period of less than a week, at a pace of about 400,000 claims a day.

Story continues below advertisement

The money will be made available within five days through direct payment, or up to 10 days by cheque. Those who have already applied under EI will not need to file a new application under the CERB.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said the expedited process was necessary to deal with the influx of EI claims. The same number of claims were received over the last two weeks as were received over the entire 2018-2019 fiscal year.

“The reality is that our EI system was not designed to address a global public health crisis and its significant economic impacts. It doesn’t cover all types of workers, particularly those with irregular hours and lower pay, often filled by Canada’s more vulnerable populations, including persons with disabilities, youth, and new Canadians,” she said.

While EI is administered by Service Canada, the CERB will be administered by the Canada Revenue Agency.

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos said that in order to ease the influx of claims starting next week, Canadians should apply based on their month of birth, starting on Monday with those born in the first three months of the year. Canadians born between April and June will be asked to apply on Tuesday, to be followed on Wednesday by those born in July, August and September. Those born in the last three months of the year will be asked to apply on Thursday.

In an interview last week, Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier said her officials have been working night and day to be ready for the April 6 launch. She said that last year, the CRA delivered more than 100 million checks to 15 million Canadians, which gives her confidence that computer networks and automated phone lines can handle the coming workload.

“We can see the layoffs that are happening and how people are struggling to pay for their rent and groceries, and it is important for us to accomplish things as quickly as possible,” Ms. Lebouthillier said.