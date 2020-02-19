Ottawa ties Teck oil sands mine approval to Alberta’s greenhouse gas emissions

The federal government is warning Alberta about its high greenhouse gas emissions and lack of enforcement of the oil sands emissions cap as it weighs approving a new mine in the oil patch.
The message sent in a letter from federal environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson to his provincial counterpart on Tuesday, doubles down on a dispute between the two levels of government over Alberta’s oil sands emissions and its climate change policies.
The federal cabinet must decide whether to approve, reject or delay a decision on the proposed Frontier oil sands mine from Teck Resources Ltd. by the end of next week. The mine faces many other hurdles in addition to the federal approval process, including low oil prices which make the project unviable economically and lack of pipeline capacity.
In the letter Mr. Wilkinson notes that the province is already the “largest emitting jurisdiction in Canada, in both real and per capita terms.”
If the mine is approved and constructed it would emit 4.1 megatonnes annually. Those emissions would fall under a provincially legislated cap on oil sands emissions which Mr. Wilkinson said is already closing in on its limit before factoring in several other approved but not yet built oil sands projects.
“Alberta oil sands emissions bump up against the 100 million tonne cap in 2030,” Mr. Wilkinson wrote in the letter obtained by The Globe and Mail. Noting that there are roughly 2.7 million barrels per day of planned, or under construction, oil sands growth, he adds that “there is significant risk that Alberta’s cap on emissions will be exceeded in 2030.”
While the legislature passed the emissions limit, regulations bringing it into force were never enacted. “We continue to encourage Alberta to follow through and fully implement its legislation to limit emissions to 100 million tonnes from the oil sands in 2030,” Mr. Wilkinson said in the letter. He noted that the cap was promised in conjunction with Ottawa’s approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The letter was written in response to one sent by Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon last week. In it Mr. Nixon accused the federal government of “changing the goal posts” for Teck’s approval by citing the need for regulations on the emissions cap in comments to journalists.
Mr. Nixon has previously said the oil sands are “nowhere near” reaching the emissions cap. Alberta is basing its assessment off of 2018 numbers that it says show emissions from the oil patch at 67.7 megatonnes. In his letter to Mr. Nixon, Mr. Wilkinson said Ottawa estimates emissions will reach 86.5 megatonnes this year.
