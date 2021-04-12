 Skip to main content
Politics

Ottawa to announce multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada, sources say

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Andrew Willis
Ottawa
The federal government will announce a multibillion-dollar relief package for Air Canada and parts of the industry on Monday evening, after months of negotiations between Ottawa and the sector, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Michael Sabia, the veteran corporate executive recently recruited as deputy minister of finance, has finalized a package, according to three sources with knowledge of the negotiations. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to discuss the talks publicly.

Equity stakes have been ruled out, so the rescue package is expected to be a mix of low-cost loans and wage subsidies, and to come with restrictions related to executive compensation. Two of the sources said the package would ensure key regional routes would be maintained and that current orders for aircraft would not be cancelled if it were to affect jobs in Canada. It remains unclear if equipment purchases remain part of the package.

One source said the government will announce a fund for airlines to draw from to refund customers for flights cancelled because of the pandemic. Air Canada has $2.3-billion in prepaid fares, including cancelled flights, according to company documents.

Sources said Calgary-based WestJet is not included in the package being announced on Monday, but discussions are continuing. Parts of the package are expected to be available to other airlines.

Talks between Mr. Sabia and the industry have been going on for months, with all the participants signing non-disclosure agreements as Finance Department officials delved deeply into the financial records of airlines both big and small.

Mr. Sabia, the former chief executive officer of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, took the reins for the negotiations from Transport Canada after he was recruited as the deputy minister to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in mid-December.

As part of a possible package, Ottawa has also set aside $207-million to help smaller airports adjust to the upheaval in the industry, which could see smaller airlines take over remote routes.

More to come.

