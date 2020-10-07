Ottawa to ban some single-use plastics, such as straws and grocery bags, next year

Single-use plastic straws and grocery bags are among six items the federal government plans to ban in 2021, in a move that is part of a broader bid to divert plastic from landfills and classify it as a toxic substance.
At a press conference in Ottawa Wednesday, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson released the list — a key part of the minority Liberal government’s 2019 election promises. The ban is one element of a broader plan to reach zero plastic waste by 2030.
The government says it will consult on its plans until December. It can expect significant pushback from industry groups and the Alberta government, which have already voiced their concerns about Ottawa’s plans, in particular the toxic classification.
Mr. Wilkinson said the ban is needed because of the "significant harm” plastic is causing to wildlife and Canada’s coastlines. In Canada, he said, only 9 per cent of the plastic that is thrown out is recycled.
Ottawa is also proposing to ban stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery, and food ware made from hard-to-recycle plastics. The government said it chose the six items based on criteria that they are often not recycled, end up in nature, and have readily available alternatives.
Mr. Wilkinson said his government also plans to set recycled content requirements in products and packaging and will consult with provinces and territories to set pan-Canadian targets.
Listing plastics as toxic under Schedule 1 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) will provide the government with the authority to regulate and limit certain products. The government estimates that by better managing plastic waste, Canada can cut 1.8 million tonnes of greenhouse-gas emissions per year.
On Tuesday, Alberta’s associate minister of natural gas, Dale Nally, said Ottawa should focus on creating a circular economy that governs plastics from manufacturing through to recycling, instead of banning single-use items and labelling the substance toxic. The province is worried that the federal plans will undermine Alberta’s petrochemical sector and its goal of becoming a plastics-recycling hub.
Mr. Wilkinson said the ban on some single-use plastics is “a very small part of the plastics industry in Canada” and since the ban targets plastics that are “very hard to recycle so it’s hard to see how it would have any significant bearing on the development of a recycling industry.”
“I don’t think there’s any conflict and in fact I applaud the government of Alberta’s commitment in the announcement yesterday to circularity and to build a centre of excellence around recycling," he said.
In the context of the the COVID-19 pandemic, industry groups say they worry that designating plastic a toxic substance sends mixed messages to Canadians whose use of plastic-based personal protective equipment has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Mr. Wilkinson said the plastics ban will have no impact on access to personal protective equipment.
Comments on the government’s plan will be accepted until Dec. 9, with final regulations coming by the end of 2021.
Earlier this year, the federal government released a draft state-of-the-science assessment on plastic pollution – a report that effectively armed Ottawa with the scientific basis to regulate plastics. The assessment said macroplastics, which have particles greater than five millimetres, cause harm to the environment, while the impacts of microplastics were found to be less clear and sometimes contradictory.
With reports from Emma Graney.
