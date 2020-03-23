Ottawa to fund existing coronavirus research projects

Open this photo in gallery Alyson Kelvin works at inside a VIDO-InterVac lab in Saskatoon on March 13, 2020. Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Ottawa has announced it will fund existing research projects across Canada to improve their chances of finding vaccines and treatments against COVID-19.

At a news conference on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government has signed deals with companies and researchers to continue their work and to prepare for the eventual production of a vaccine in Canada.

Mr. Trudeau said that vaccines “will take months to develop and test,” but that the Canadian government is working with companies and organizations that are already actively looking for solutions to the health crisis.

“On vaccines, we are helping companies that are nearing clinical trials to accelerate their work, to have results more quickly,” he said.

Mr. Trudeau’s announcement did not include a breakdown of the exact funding for each project. The money comes from the $275-million in funding for coronavirus research announced earlier this month.

The recipients of federal funding include Vancouver-based biotech company AbCellera Biologics Inc., which is developing antibody-based drugs to treat and prevent COVID-19, and Quebec City-based Medicago, which is in the pre-clinical-testing phase for a plant-based vaccine.

Ottawa is also providing a total of $23-million to the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization – International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) to continue its research and to expand its bio-manufacturing capacity. In addition, the government is providing $15-million to the National Research Council of Canada’s facility in Montreal to be better prepared for the eventual production of a vaccine.

Mr. Trudeau also announced that the government will be working with BlueDot Inc., a Toronto-based company that is monitoring the spread of COVID-19, “to inform government decision-making as the situation evolves.”

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has written to postsecondary institutions across the country to seek their help, whether through sharing of protective medical equipment or helping to manufacture essential equipment.

“The impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Canada will be all the worse if we face the equipment shortages that some other countries are experiencing. We can avoid this if we commit to working together to protect the health of Canada and Canadians,” Mr. Bains wrote to the heads of universities and colleges in Canada.

