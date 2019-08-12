 Skip to main content

Politics Ottawa to fund refugee, immigration legal aid services in Ontario after provincial cuts

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ottawa to fund refugee, immigration legal aid services in Ontario after provincial cuts

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says responsibility for legal aid for immigration and refugee cases has long been a joint federal-provincial responsibility, but the Ford government 'decided to step away from that.'

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will spend $26-million this year on refugee and immigration legal aid services in Ontario after the province cut funding.

Premier Doug Ford’s spring budget slashed Legal Aid Ontario’s budget by 30 per cent, including eliminating funding for refugee and immigration law services.

Ontario’s attorney-general has said that Ottawa should pay those costs because immigration is a federal responsibility.

Story continues below advertisement

Doug Downey has said that the Trudeau government’s policies have led to a rise in refugee claims, so Ottawa should increase its funding.

Trudeau says responsibility for legal aid for immigration and refugee cases has long been a joint federal-provincial responsibility, but the Ford government “decided to step away from that.”

He says the funding announced today is one-time money, but he will “engage in reflections” on how to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter