Ottawa to give $350-million to community groups on front lines of COVID-19

Bill Curry
Ottawa
The federal government has announced a $350-million Emergency Community Support Fund for charities and non-profits that are helping vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding Tuesday during his daily news conference.

“A portion of these funds will go directly to smaller, independent front-line organizations, and the rest will flow through national organizations like the United Way, Community Foundations Canada, and the Red Cross that can get funds to local organizations and vulnerable people quickly,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“This is money for things like training volunteers, increasing at-home deliveries for seniors or driving people with disabilities to appointments,” he said. “With this fund, we’re giving more resources to charities and non-profits so they can adapt to the new realities and difficulties brought on by this pandemic.”

Mr. Trudeau also announced that the Canada Revenue Agency is launching a new online calculator that will help businesses determine the amount they can expect to claim through the federal wage subsidy program.​ Applications for the program will open on Monday, April 27.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
