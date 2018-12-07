 Skip to main content

Politics Ottawa to let judge decide if cabinet secrets should be given to Mark Norman’s lawyers

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ottawa to let judge decide if cabinet secrets should be given to Mark Norman’s lawyers

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

The federal government says it will let the courts decide whether to release thousands of pages of cabinet secrets to Vice-Admiral Mark Norman’s lawyers.

Last month, Norman’s lawyers gave a judge a list of records they say are needed to ensure their client gets a fair trial on a breach-of-trust charge.

Most of the documents relate to a $700-million contract to refit a civilian vessel into a temporary support ship for the navy that was negotiated by the Harper Conservatives and finalized by the Trudeau Liberals.

Story continues below advertisement

Government officials have previously said that cabinet secrets can only be released with the approval of the prime minister under whom they were created.

But new documents filed in court this week show there is a second way – which the government plans to use – by leaving the decision to the judge.

Norman was suspended as the military’s second-in-command and charged this past March with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets. He has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight the charge.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season