Ottawa to provide provinces, territories with $19-billion in funding for reopening

The federal government will provide $19 billion to the provinces and territories as the country moves into the “recovery phase” of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday afternoon that Ottawa has been working with the provinces and territories to determine what needs to be done over the next six to eight months to “safely restart our economy.”

He said the money will target seven priority areas such as increasing testing and contact tracing, securing more personal protective equipment and providing more support for vulnerable people, such as seniors living in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

Mr. Trudeau said the agreement includes ensuring there are enough safe child-care spaces available and supporting people who do not have paid sick leave. It also includes support for municipalities, with resources being directed specifically to transit.

He said no one should have to turn down a job because they do not want to risk their health by a crowded commute.

“So when we talk about the recovery phase, it’s not just about making sure we can detect, control and prevent future outbreaks, it’s also about helping people, businesses and entire communities adjust to our new normal because until we find a vaccine the daily threat of COVID-19 will not disappear,” said Mr. Trudeau.

“If cities aren’t equipped for a safe restart, people will not be safe. That’s why today’s agreement provides municipalities with funding to cover operational costs,” he said.

Investments in municipalities and in transit, Mr. Trudeau added, will be shared equally between the federal and provincial governments.

Mr. Trudeau said the agreement with the provinces and territories also specifies where the money will be spent, saying the provinces can’t take money from one “bucket” and put it in another.

For example, if resources are designated for safe child care spaces, that is how the money will be spent.

“There are areas like support for vulnerable people where we expect the provinces to declare publicly what exactly they intend to do in terms of support for the vulnerable people and that for us is a way of ensuring Canadians who need help through this restart will get it from this historic agreement with the provinces.”

The Alberta government is pleased an agreement has been reached, said Christine Myatt, a spokesperson for Premier Jason Kenney.

“The provinces remained united throughout the negotiations and the result is better than what was initially offered, both in terms of the overall amount and flexibility on the use of funds where provinces need it,” said Ms. Myatt in a statement.

She said the funds will offset some of the “enormous costs” Alberta has and will continue to incur as it works to slow and contain the spread of the virus.

With a report from James Keller

