Ottawa to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Large companies seeking emergency federal loans will be required to ensure no executive is paid more than $1-million in total yearly compensation until the loan is repaid, according to new details announced Wednesday.

The federal government is also giving itself the option of owning shares in large public companies via its emergency loan program for large firms.

The Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility program was first announced on May 11 and is aimed at companies with at least $300-million in annual revenue. The program offers the government’s help as a lender of last resort to companies that are unable to obtain private financing and that would be at risk of falling into bankruptcy due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced further details Wednesday, including that unsecured loans will be offered at a 5-per-cent annual interest rate, rising to 8 per cent in the second year and increasing a further 2 per cent per year thereafter.

The minimum loan size will be $60-million, and there is no explicit maximum loan size.

The new details announced Wednesday also state that a company must provide the federal government with common shares or cash equivalents.

A stock warrant gives the investor – in this case is the federal government – the option to buy company shares at a specific price by a specific time.

The new terms state that if the borrower is a Canadian public company, “the borrower must issue warrants with the option to purchase the borrower’s (or parent public company’s) common shares totalling 15 per cent of the principal amount or receive cash consideration equivalent to the value of the warrants. The warrants will enable [the federal government] to share in the upside of the borrower’s recovery.”

The loan program will be run by the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corp., a subsidiary of the Canada Development Investment Corp., a federal crown corporation that manages federal government holdings of commercial entities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated his view Wednesday that the program is based on loans and is not a bailout.

The loan program will impose several conditions on private companies, including requirements to publish plans for addressing climate change risks and limits on executive compensation.

“The objective of the LEEFF is to help protect Canadian jobs, help Canadian businesses weather the current economic challenges and avoid bankruptcies of otherwise viable firms where possible. We also want to make sure that we protect taxpayers,” said Maéva Proteau, a spokesperson for Mr. Morneau, in an email. “That is why we are putting strict restrictions, including prohibitions on dividends, capital distributions and share repurchases, and a cap on all executive compensation at $1-million.”

