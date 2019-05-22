Ottawa to ship tonnes garbage from Philippines back to Canada by end of June

Open this photo in gallery Environmentalists march outside the Canadian Embassy to demand the Canadian government to speed up the removal of several containers of garbage that were shipped to the country Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Manila, Philippines. Bullit Marquez/The Associated Press

The federal government has hired a private company to bring tonnes of mouldering Canadian garbage from the Philippines back to Canada after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he was ready to “declare war” over the trash dispute.

In a statement Wednesday, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced the government had awarded a contract to Bolloré Logistics Canada to bring truckloads of mixed waste, including adult diapers, back to Canada. The company will begin preparation for shipping the containers in the coming days and the garbage will be removed from the Philippines by the end of June. Ottawa will also cover the costs of the preparation, transfer, shipment and disposal of the waste.

“Canada values its deep and longstanding relationship with the Philippines and has been working closely with Filipino authorities to find a solution that is mutually acceptable.

Canada is pleased to announce that it has awarded a contract to bring the waste back promptly and to ensure its safe and environmentally sound disposal,” said Ms. McKenna.

The announcement came hours after Mr. Duterte’s spokesperson held a news conference to announce that Filipino officials had been ordered to look for a private shipping company to transport the garbage to Canadian territory. Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Philippines would cover the costs of the trash shipment.

However, it was unclear why the Philippines announced plans to hire a company when Canada had already done so. Ms. McKenna’s office said the Philippines was made aware of Canada’s decision to hire Bolloré Logistics Canada before the contract was announced. The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the Philippines escalated the garbage dispute by recalling its ambassador and consulate heads from Canada.

The dispute began when a Canadian company sent 103 mislabeled containers, which were supposed to contain recyclable plastic, to the Manila International Container Terminal more than five years ago. However, Filipino authorities discovered mixed waste, including household garbage and used adult diapers, in the containers, and has since demanded Canada take the garbage back.

The contents of 34 of the containers were disposed of by the Philippines, but 69 remain in Manila awaiting removal to Canada.

Ms. McKenna said the government will dispose of the garbage before the end of the summer. She also said the government is looking at ways to hold Whitby-based plastics exporter Chronic Inc. to account.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada has been continuous contact with the Philippines government about matter. She spoke with her Filipino counterpart, Teodoro Locsin, last week.

"I was pleased to speak with my counterpart Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin last week to reiterate Canada’s firm commitment to promptly repatriate the waste to Canada,” said Ms. Freeland in a statement.

With files from the Associated Press