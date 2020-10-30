 Skip to main content

Ottawa to spend an additional $204-million to help Indigenous communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Maan Alhmidi
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, on Oct. 23, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will spend an additional $204-million targeted at child care, education and infrastructure to help Indigenous communities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau says the government is spending $120-million to support early learning and child-care facilities in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities during the pandemic.

He says the government is providing $25-million to help Indigenous postsecondary institutions with increased costs related to the pandemic, and $59-million to improve infrastructure in First Nations to meet COVID-19 health and safety standards.

Story continues below advertisement

The new money is on top of more than $2.2-billion the federal government has already allocated to help Indigenous and northern communities get through the health crisis.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says today’s announcement brings the government funding for Indigenous communities and organizations during COVID-19 to almost $2.5-billion.

Among other things, the government has committed $685-million for the Indigenous Communities Support Fund, which includes funding to address food insecurity, education and other support for children.

It is spending another $650-million to help Indigenous communities respond to the pandemic and for income support.

And it has devoted $122-million to help ensure a safe return to schools on reserves.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies