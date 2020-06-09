 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Ottawa to spend more money to help organizations working to increase food security

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A volunteer sorts items in the receiving area of the warehouse at the Ottawa Food Bank, in Ottawa, on April 23, 2020.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The federal government is spending more money to help food banks and other community organizations working to increase food security.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced today a second round of applications are now being accepted for the government’s local food infrastructure fund.

Bibeau says $43.4-million is available and applications for grants up to $250,000 will be accepted.

The fund is a five-year program that was launched as part of a broader federal food policy in 2019.

Altogether, $50-million was allocated to reduce food insecurity and the first round of proposals saw 362 projects receive a total of $6.6-million.

The money is on top of extra support the federal government has already rolled out for Canada’s food banks to help with the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day's top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Related topics

