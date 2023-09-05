Open this photo in gallery: Lawyer Lawrence Greenspan walks with Tamara Lich to the courthouse on the first day of trial in Ottawa on Sept. 5, 2023.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, two key organizers of the trucker-led convoy that prompted Ottawa officials to declare an emergency in early 2022, could see more than 20 witnesses called by the Crown.

Prosecutor Timothy Radcliffe told court Tuesday the Crown’s proposed witness list of 22 people will include senior police and city officials. Mr. Radcliffe also said it intends to present more than 100 exhibits, including videos.

The trial is being presided over by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey. It is expected to run into October.

Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber have been seated in the front row of a courtroom, seated behind their lawyers. Some of their supporters are also in attendance and held signs, such as “I Support Tamara Lich” and “I Support Chris Barber” outside of the courthouse prior to the beginning of proceedings.

The convoy organizers face charges of mischief, obstructing police and intimidation of Parliament, as well as one charge of counselling for each of those three offences.

Ottawa convoy protests sparked one of the largest police responses in Canadian history and largely led to the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act. In addition to the protests in Ottawa, traffic was blocked at border crossings in other parts of the country.

Lawyers for Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber released a pretrial statement saying they do not expect this to be the trial of the truckers convoy. They believe the “central issue will be whether the actions of two of the organizers of a peaceful protest should warrant criminal sanction.”

Ms. Lich has worked primarily in the oil and gas sector and is based in Medicine Hat. She is a former member of the governing council of the separatist Maverick Party in Alberta. Mr. Barber is a commercial truck driver from Swift Current, Sask.

Separate from the criminal trial, Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber are named in a proposed $300-million class-action lawsuit. It calls for compensation after residents, businesses and workers in downtown Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Feb. 14, 2022, that he would invoke the Emergencies Act in response to the protests. The move granted the government extraordinary powers, including the ability to allow banks to freeze personal and corporate bank accounts without court orders.

Under provisions of the Emergencies Act, the federal government was required to call a public inquiry. Justice Paul Rouleau, an Ontario Court of Appeal judge, was appointed its commissioner. Public hearings were held last year, beginning in October.

In February of this year, Justice Rouleau released a report stating that Mr. Trudeau’s invocation of the act in response to the protests was appropriate but he did not consider the factual basis for it to be overwhelming. The report also documented errors made by police and government officials.

Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber were arrested on Feb. 17, 2022, prior to a major police operation to clear streets in the core of the capital after big rigs remained parked for more than three weeks.

The Ottawa Police Service had also called for protesters to leave the area. The City of Ottawa had issued a statement of emergency over the protests on Feb. 6.