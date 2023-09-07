A group representing many of the country’s largest employers is asking Ottawa to beef up its national security powers to protect against “unprecedented dangers” facing Canadian business from foreign states including China, Russia and Iran.

The Business Council of Canada, which represents 170 chief executives whose companies account for 50 per cent of the country’s annual economic output, is urging action as Ottawa prepares to unveil a package of national security reforms in the weeks ahead.

It says Canadian companies face a series of threats “that erode Canada’s economic competitiveness by tilting the playing field to other’s advantage,” including “malign foreign interference,” espionage, cyberattacks, “co-opted academic research,” and punitive trade actions that are “weaponized” by foreign states.

“Canadian companies are in the crosshairs of state-sponsored actors seeking to advance their interests in a way that undermine Canada’s national and economic security,” the Business Council said in a statement accompanying a new report being released Thursday. The report notes the government of Canada regularly identifies the disruptive activities of countries such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as posing the greatest strategic threats to this country’s security.

It’s urging Ottawa to rewrite the mandate of Canada’s spy agency so security officials there can share detailed threats with people outside government, including private companies. Under the act governing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, or CSIS, the agency can only advise the government and is limited in most situations from providing anything but generalized briefings to outsiders.

“Canada has become an attractive target for states seeking to advance their domestic industries through espionage, the report said.

It estimated the cost of espionage to Canadian businesses is likely tens of billions of dollars annually.

The Business Council is also asking Ottawa to ban entities linked to foreign states that pose a threat from collaborating in or benefitting from Canadian academic research. In January, The Globe and Mail reported that 50 Canadian universities have conducted extensive research with China’s military since 2005. Joint projects with China’s National University of Defence Technology included research on topics such as quantum cryptography, photonics and space science.

“Open and collaborative research is indispensable to pushing the boundaries of Canadian science and technology. However, strategic threat actors exploit this feature of our academic institutions to advance their priorities at our expense.”

It’s also asking Ottawa to give CSIS funding to launch a new division with the mandate to train and advise private-sector companies on how to defend themselves against economic threats, saying Ottawa should look to models established in allied countries including MI5′s National Protective Security Authority in Britain.

The council also recommends amendments to Ottawa’s screening of foreign takeovers to “more precisely target and screen out” what it called “malicious foreign investments,” adding the government should set up a mechanism to incorporate feedback from Canadian companies on emerging national security threats.

And finally, it’s pressing Canada to follow through with a pledge to enact a foreign agent registry that would help keep track of those working on “behalf of a foreign state to publicly declare their activities intended to influence government decision-making or public opinion.” Both the United States and Australia already have foreign agent registries and Britain is setting up one, too.

The council’s recommendations also call for new efforts to bolster innovation in Canada by funding “high-risk, high-reward research in emerging and strategic fields as well as expanding international partnerships to fight economic coercion and other unfair trade practices. It embraces the idea of a “NATO for trade” partnership where like-minded countries agree to come to the aid of each other when they are economically threatened.

China, for instance, blocked imports of Canadian canola seed and pork and other products in 2019 after Ottawa arrested a Chinese Huawei executive on an extradition request from the United States. Similarly, Beijing in 2020 stopped imports of many categories of Australian goods after the country’s prime minister called for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, which first emerged in China.

“Between 2019 and 2020, China’s targeting of the canola sector cost Canadian farmers upward of $2.35-billion in lost exports and lower prices,” the report said.

The council said Canada risks being perceived as a “weak link” by allies if it does not move quickly to mitigate economic security threats. “There are already troubling signs that Canada’s closest allies are taking note of our reluctance to confront growing security threats,” the report said. “This likely contributed to Canada’s exclusion from AUKUS,” a new security partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, the council said.

It urged Ottawa to recommit to meeting the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance pledge of spending an amount on defence equal to 2 per cent of annual economic output. NATO’s latest count of spending shows Canada falling well short of even 1.5 per cent for 2023.

The council also urged the Canadian government to give the Prime Minister’s national security and intelligence adviser more powers, and not only establish the role in legislation but enhance it to “better organize and co-ordinate the intelligence community,” as well as consult with Canadian business.