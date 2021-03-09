Ottawa to create an independent mechanism for reporting sexual misconduct allegations in the military: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government will create an independent mechanism for reporting allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, while applauding the military for appointing a woman to the position of vice-chief of the defence staff.
“We will continue to move forward with measures to ensure that we are not only giving those supports to people who come forward but also ensure we are putting in place independent mechanisms to put an end to these troubling allegations and this behaviour once and for all,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.
The Globe and Mail reported on Monday that the federal government plans to set up an independent body to investigate accusations of sexual misconduct, racism and discrimination in the military in the wake of criticism over how it handled allegations against top officials.
Ottawa to create military watchdog after allegations against top officials
A government source, who The Globe is not identifying because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, said the plan is expected to be unveiled within weeks and would mean the military ombudsman and the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, now part of the military police, would be folded into the new watchdog agency that will either report to the defence minister or Parliament.
“I think what we are seeing over the past days, weeks and months is a really troubling pattern in Canada,” said Mr. Trudeau.
He said Canadian institutions are not doing a good job of either preventing a culture that tolerates harassment, intimidation and even assault, or putting forward measures to support those who come forward with allegations.
Late Monday, the military announced Lieutenant-General Frances Allen was named the new vice-chief of the defence staff, replacing Lieutenant-General Mike Rouleau. Lt.-Gen. Allen is the first woman to be named to that post.
Lt.-Gen. Rouleau was appointed as a strategic adviser to the chief of defence staff. Brigadier-General Lise Bourgon is being appointed the head of the Royal Military College in Kingston.
Major-General Jocelyn Paul will be promoted to lieutenant-general and appointed deputy commander of NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command in Naples, Italy.
“I am very pleased to see a strong woman in the vice-chief position for the first time in Canada’s history,” Mr. Trudeau said.
“Obviously the tasks of everyone in senior leadership in our military is to move forward on ending the challenges of harassment and discrimination in the military, in other systems, as well as ensuring anyone who comes forward to share stories or allegations is given the support and resources that they need.”
The Canadian Armed Forces have been rocked by two military police investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct involving the now retired general Jonathan Vance and Admiral Art McDonald, who initially replaced the former defence chief. Experts have been urging the government to put in place independent civilian oversight of the military, because currently military investigators report to the chief of the defence staff.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has been facing criticism over the way he responded when former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne told him about an allegation of inappropriate sexual behaviour against then-chief of the defence Mr. Vance.
Mr. Walbourne told a parliamentary committee last week that Mr. Sajjan refused to look at evidence he had regarding the allegation and that after Mr. Walbourne told the Minister the complainant asked to keep the information confidential, Mr. Sajjan informed the Privy Council Office of the allegation.
Mr. Sajjan said on Monday that he looks forward to setting the record straight when he has the opportunity to testify again.
Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.