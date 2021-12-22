Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, on Dec. 16, 2021.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The federal government is temporarily expanding the eligibility rules for its pandemic support programs for both employers and workers to address the current wave of capacity restrictions that fall short of full lockdowns.

The changes will be in place until Feb. 12, 2022 and are retroactive to Dec. 19.

“We will be there with supports for the areas that need it,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a virtual news conference. Mr. Trudeau appeared with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough and Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.

The Prime Minister mentioned that three of his staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, as have three members of his security detail.

The changes relate to a package of measures that Parliament approved last week in the form of Bill C-2, which included provisions for cabinet to revise the programs later via regulation.

The federal government ended the $300 a week Canada Recovery Benefit in Oct. 23, which had been the main direct support program that went directly to individuals who were unable to work for reasons related to the pandemic.

However the recently-approved Bill C-2, which extended more narrowly-targeted versions of wage and rent supports for businesses in hard-hit sectors, also included a provision to reinstate support for individuals in the event of a lockdown.

The legislation gives the government the authority to launch a new “Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit” – also worth $300 a week – in the event of regional lockdowns.

Ms. Freeland said new regulations will allow workers to access this new program if they have lost 50 per cent or more of their income due to capacity limits.

For employers, the qualifying thresholds for the wage and rent support programs will be eased.

“It means that if you are an employer who has to reduce the capacity of your main business by 50 per cent or more, you will be eligible for wage and rent subsidy support through the local lockdown program,” Ms. Freeland said. “And we are lowering the revenue decline threshold from 40 per cent to 25 per cent.”

Ms. Freeland said the temporary changes are expected to cost about $4-billion and noted that the amount will come from the $4.5-billion that the government set aside in this month’s fall economic statement.

Cases of COVID-19 in Canada have climbed rapidly, notably in Quebec where the province on Wednesday announced a record number of cases due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Provinces and territories have rolled out a quick succession of restrictions and closures as they try to respond to the cases and people have been urged to scale back their holiday plans and cancel international travel.

In contrast, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday told fully vaccinated Americans they could safely enjoy holiday celebrations with their families. He added that while there will be more breakthrough infections, the vaccines will protect them against severe illness.

However, Biden told unvaccinated people they have “good reason to be concerned” and are at high risk of getting sick.

A study released on Wednesday by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases suggested that those infected with Omicron were much less likely to end up in hospital than those with previous variants of COVID-19. However, the authors cautioned that the results may not easily translate to other countries with older populations.

The federal government’s Bill C-2 created two new categories for wage and rent supports for employers: the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program is available to businesses with a qualifying revenue drop of 40 per cent or more and the Hardest-Hit Business Recovery Program (HHBRP) is open to businesses with a qualifying revenue drop of 50 per cent.

Business groups have warned that the thresholds for accessing the two programs are too high, meaning many struggling businesses will not receive federal support.

The government had also promised a “Local Lockdown Program” through C-2 for businesses that are required to cease some or all of their activities due to public health restrictions. It is this part of the legislation that is being temporarily expanded for employers, the Finance Department said in a news release.

Also on Wednesday, the Ontario government announced new supports for business that it said will provide relief for about 80,000 Ontario businesses. The new Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program is aimed at helping businesses like restaurants, gyms and smaller retail stores that are required to reduce capacity to 50 per cent under recently-announced restrictions.

The program allows eligible businesses to receive rebate payments equivalent to 50 per cent of the property tax and energy costs they incur while subject to the current capacity limits.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business President Dan Kelly said the federal decision to expand eligibility of the lockdown benefit is “good news,” but he dismissed the Ontario government announcement.

“It’s as if the Ontario government doesn’t recognize the emergency it has created for small business,” Mr. Kelly said in a statement. “No new grants, only a thin rebate program to start in January and the promise to defer some bills, while creating more debt for small business owners.”

