 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa will soon announce support for Canadians quarantined due to coronavirus outbreak, Morneau says

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks with the media on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, in a Feb. 18, 2020, file photo.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

On Friday morning, health columnist Andre Picard will take reader questions during a live Facebook Q&A. Email your coronavirus questions to audience@globeandmail.com

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government will soon announce support for Canadians who have to be quarantined in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

He also says the government will increase the risk adjustment provision in its upcoming budget to ensure that it’s ready and able to respond to the impact of the virus known as COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Morneau says Ottawa will continue to monitor the impact of the virus on businesses and workers and promises that the government has the tools to respond quickly.

The minister says the virus is already having an impact on commodity prices, travel and global supply chains as well as consumer and business sentiment.

Morneau’s announcement comes days after the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate in hopes of helping the country’s economy cope with the impact of COVID-19.

The outbreak has caused dramatic drops in the stock market and has sickened dozens of Canadians and thousands more globally.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said today that Canada's central bank was leaning towards cutting its trend-setting interest rate this week even before the novel coronavirus pushed it to take a more dramatic step. He said the immediate effects the virus will have on business investment and consumer spending meant the downside risks to the economy today outweighed continuing concerns that cutting rates would fan financial vulnerabilities in Canada, such as high household debt. Poloz said Thursday the bank wanted to cut rates "in a decisive manner" to have a cushion for Canada's economy against the effects of COVID-19, similar to when oil prices collapsed about five years ago. The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies