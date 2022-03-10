Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Polish President Andrzej Duda address a press briefing at presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland on March 10, 2022.JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Canada will spend $117-million to help speed-up the arrival of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war and match an additional $20-million in donations for Ukraine made through the Canadian Red Cross, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday.

The money will help ensure “we can get Ukrainians fleeing for their lives to Canada sooner and help ease the burden” on neighbouring countries, Mr. Trudeau said from Warsaw.

The Prime Minister was in Poland for the final leg of his four-country tour in Europe where he met with leaders to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and the West’s response. Poland is on the front-line of the refugee crisis triggered by Vladimir Putin’s military assault on Ukraine. At a joint-press conference, Polish President Andrzej Duda said 1.5 million refugees have already crossed into his country.

“I’m afraid that as the President of the country that in a few days, we will have a real problem and in this moment, Canada’s help and every, every help and every readiness from all over the world will be very, very, very necessary,” Mr. Duda said.

Mr. Duda said Canada has already offered Poland a lot of support, but he also urged the federal government to do more to ensure Ukrainians can quickly move on to other countries.

“I told him please, Justin, try to to introduce some very, very, very simple procedures,” Mr. Duda said, “simple procedures of visas etc. to move this process faster, to accelerate it.”

Thousands of people are transiting through Warsaw’s central train station every day, and others are sheltering there while they figure out where to go next or wait for their next trip by bus or train. Inside the station, its second floor is filled with rows of mats and blankets that people were sleeping on or resting on while they figure out their next steps.

Outside the station groups huddled around their suitcases, backpacks and pet carriers and ate food or stood quietly. Others searched through boxes of donated clothing to find what fits or waited in line for information.

Twenty-two-year-old Dina Tekhova arrived in Warsaw on Thursday morning with her aunts and cousins, her parents stayed behind despite the heavy bombardment in their hometown Kharkiv. Ms. Tekhova said they went to her aunt’s house before the war started because it has a cellar.

“We sat a lot for a week in that cellar. We were really scared because there were bombings, then on the sixth day the planes came and the planes were the most terrifying thing,” she said. “We thought the bombings were really scary but then the planes came.”

“They were really loud and they just bombed really close to us... the door of the cellar opened because of the impact.”

Leslie Scanlon, Canada’s Ambassador to Poland told reporters Thursday that hundreds of people have gone to the embassy in recent days to get information about going to Canada. But she said rather than claiming refugee status, most are just looking for a safe place to stay and then hoping to go back to Ukraine.

Canada announced the streamlined program last week for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war.

The government still requires Ukrainians seeking refuge to undergo a visa-application process because the program’s security check and background screening aims to weed out pro-Kremlin actors who mounted a war against Kyiv in eastern Ukraine for the past eight years.

