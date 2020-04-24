Ottawa will work with provinces, territories on guidelines to start reopening economy: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he will speak to the premiers about guidelines to reopen parts of the economy safely, but he stressed Canada is not yet out of the woods.

Mr. Trudeau said some regions of the country have been hit harder during the pandemic than others and getting back to normal will not happen overnight or be as simple as “flipping a switch.”

“We are a federation and we have to adapt our response to the realities and challenges of each province and territory,” he said.

“It will require a lot of co-ordination at the national level and our government will be there to do that work.”

Rather, Mr. Trudeau said the federal government would work with the provinces and territories on principles and guidelines on steps to reopen the economy.

“Over the coming weeks, you will hear more talk about reopening, but you need to know we are not out of the woods,” he said. “It is absolutely critical that everyone continues to follow local public health instructions as we move forward.”

For now, however, he said these instructions are the same for all Canadians.

“No matter where you live, you should be staying home, as much as you possibly can,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“You should be washing your hands regularly and you should always keep a safe distance of two meters from others. That is the only way for us to make it through together.”