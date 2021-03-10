Ottawa won’t set new deadline for lifting all remaining drinking water advisories in First Nations communities

Open this photo in gallery Bottled water is stored in a building once used as a gym on Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, on Feb. 25, 2021. Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

Indigenous Services Canada won’t set a deadline for lifting all remaining long-term drinking water advisories in First Nations communities.

Department officials say public health measures, contractor and human resource shortages and supply chain interruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic make that too difficult.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had promised in 2015 to lift all drinking water advisories by this March, but in December, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announced that deadline would be missed.

Over 100 long-term drinking water advisories have been lifted since 2015, but there are still 38 First Nations communities where the water isn’t considered safe to drink.

Department officials say they are aiming to maximize the spring and summer construction period to make up for the delays.

A new website will also be launched to track progress on lifting the remaining advisories.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

