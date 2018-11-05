 Skip to main content

Politics Ottawa working discreetly to help Christian woman who is in danger in Pakistan

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ottawa working discreetly to help Christian woman who is in danger in Pakistan

Daniel Leblanc Parliamentary affairs reporter
Ottawa
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Pakistani lawyer Saif-ul-Mulook, centre, escorted by the police, arrives to give a press conference on Nov. 5, 2018 after fleeing Pakistan earlier in the week due to threats following his latest victory in court during which he defended a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy.

JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

The Canadian government has announced that it is engaged in “discreet and delicate discussions” to deal with an asylum request by the family of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who was recently acquitted after spending eight years on death row on charges of blasphemy.

Ms. Bibi was convicted of blasphemy in Pakistan in 2010 for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam after neighbours objected to her drinking water from their glass because she was not Muslim. She always denied having committed blasphemy, but her acquittal last week sparked mass protests in Pakistan.

Her husband, Ashiq Masih, recently called for the assistance of Canada, the United States or Britain to ensure the family’s security.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Liberal MP Andrew Leslie, who is the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that Canada is quietly looking for a solution to the matter.

“With like-minded friends and allies, there are discreet and delicate discussions under way and I will not say anything further at this time,” he said.

Mr. Leslie added that Pakistan should reform its blasphemy laws.

“The right of freedom of religion or belief must and shall be protected," Mr. Leslie said. “We urge the government of Pakistan to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Asia Bibi and her family. We continue to urge the government and the people of Pakistan to reform the application of blasphemy laws to prevent the targeting of religious minorities."

The Official Opposition in Ottawa is putting pressure on Canada to offer asylum to Ms. Bibi and her family.

“We are excited about her acquittal, but she and her family remain in grave danger," Conservative MP Garnett Genuis said in the House of Commons. "Ministerial permits have been used in the past to help vulnerable victims of false blasphemy charges in Pakistan.”

The ultraright Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) party reacted forcefully to Ms. Bibi’s acquittal last week, blocking major roads in Pakistan’s biggest cities for three days and calling for the murder of the Supreme Court judges who acquitted her.

Story continues below advertisement

Late on Friday, the TLP called off the protests after striking a deal with the government that could see authorities seek to put Ms. Bibi on an “exit control list” barring her from leaving the country and open a review of the verdict in the courts.

Mr. Masih, her husband, appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to help his family leave Pakistan.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019