Asylum seekers board a shuttle bus after being processed by the RCMP at the Canada-U.S. border on Roxham Road in Hemmingford, Que., On Jan. 14, 2023.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing calls for action on the unofficial border at Roxham Road in Quebec, says his government is working to close it through talks with the United States.

The path, between Quebec’s Eastern Townships and New York State, has allowed tens of thousands of refugees to enter Canada, prompting calls from Quebec Premier François Legault and Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, this week, for Mr. Trudeau to close it.

During a news conference in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau said talks on the issue are focused on the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement, but he declined to get into specifics.

“Those are conversations ongoing with the United States,” he said. “There are continually ongoing conversations about how we can ensure that it’s not beneficial for people to try and cross the border at great personal expense, at great personal risk, in some cases, to try and get into Canada.”

Because Roxham Road is not an official border crossing, it is not covered by the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement under which migrants seeking refugee status at an official land entry must do so in the first country they arrive in.

Mr. Trudeau said, without providing specifics, that his government is looking at spreading the protections that happen at border crossings around safe third country to happen between border crossings.

“But those are ongoing conversations with the Americans that are continuing to progress.”

The issue appears likely to be in play next month when U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to make his first official visit to Canada.

On Tuesday, Mr. Poilievre told a news conference on Parliament Hill said Mr. Trudeau should close Roxham Road within 30 days.

Mr. Trudeau, on Wednesday, rejected the Conservative leaders’ demand.

“Could someone put up barricades and a big wall? Yes. If Pierre Poilievre wants to build a wall at Roxham Wall, someone could do that,” he said, adding the result would be people crossing elsewhere.

“The only way to effectively shut down, not just Roxham Road, but the entire border to these irregular crossings is to renegotiate the Safe Third Country Agreement, which is serious work that we are doing a government right now,” he said, rejecting “simplistic solutions.”

Mr. Legault has also raised concerns about Roxham Road, and the larger issue of the impact on Quebec of providing services to thousands of asylum seekers who have entered the province.

“Quebec has taken on a completely disproportionate share of asylum seekers in Canada. Since the fall of 2022, we have seen the rate of arrivals increasing and this influx cannot continue. Quebec’s capacity to take care of the asylum seekers has now been largely exceeded,” Mr. Legault wrote in a column in The Globe and Mail published this week.

In his column, Mr. Legault said that Mr. Trudeau was generous in 2017 by inviting those fleeing persecution, terror and war to come to Canada, but the number of asylum seekers has exploded as a result, with more than 39,000 coming to Quebec last year, largely via Roxham Road. The Premier said an additional 20,000 have turned up at various other points of arrival.

“Mr. Trudeau’s government should send the message loud and clear: would-be migrants shouldn’t come via Roxham Road anymore,” Mr. Legault wrote.

“The basic problem is the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, which made it possible to open this breach in the border. Mr. Trudeau’s government must conclude a new version of this agreement as soon as possible that applies to all points of entry into Canada, whether regular or irregular.”

