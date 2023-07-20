Open this photo in gallery: Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaks with reporters at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada is sanctioning more Russians whom Ottawa accuses of supporting Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and mercenary violence in Africa.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has announced new sanctions against 38 individuals and 25 entities.

The list has a focus on the paramilitary Wagner Group, which has sent combatants to Ukraine and across Africa.

The sanctions also target Russia’s nuclear, drone and cultural industries, in response to that country’s attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear and cultural sites.

The people sanctioned, which include actors and singers, cannot have business dealings with Canadians or travel to Canada.

The Conservatives have called on Ottawa to list the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization, but bureaucrats testified in June that doing so might make it harder to prosecute Russia for war crimes.