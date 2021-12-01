The federal government is not yet saying when its new requirement for COVID-19 testing for all travellers on arrival in Canada from countries other than the United States will take effect.

On Tuesday, the federal government expanded its travel ban on foreign nationals to 10 countries and announced that Canadians arriving from those countries will need to be tested in a third country for COVID-19 before being granted entry to Canada. It also said it will require most travellers arriving in Canada to get tested on arrival and isolate until receiving a negative result.

Those first two rules have already taken effect but on Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino couldn’t say when the arrivals testing will begin, other than to say it will start in the “very short term.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they would be put in “place as soon as possible.”

“As soon as we are able to do that in the coming days, we will do that. We were already doing random screening. What we are doing is increasing that so that it is done for everyone. We expect this will be done in the days or weeks to come.”

Mr. Mendicino said the government will keep watching advice from public health officials to see whether the on-arrival testing rule will also need to be extended to travellers from the United States.

The rapidly changing rules are creating confusion for travellers. Since Friday, the government has tightened restrictions on international travel twice, as it tries to slow the spread of the new COVID-19 variant of concern, called Omicron. The government has announced bans on foreign nationals to 10 countries in Africa: Nigeria, Malawi, Egypt, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia.

On Wednesday the Canadian Airports Council said it hasn’t yet seen the details of the new rules that its members are expected to implement. Council president Daniel-Robert Gooch said in a press release that he hopes the federal government will work with air carriers and airports in the next hours to make sure the on-arrival testing rules are “operationally feasible.”

“The only operationally-feasible way to test 100 per cent of international arriving travellers – from all countries except the U.S. – is to provide off-site tests, such as those that travellers can take at their home or other point of self-isolation.

In Ottawa on Wednesday, details of how the arrival testing will be done were not yet available. Mr. Mendicino said the government will “sure that our airports, our frontline officers can handle the volume.”

On Tuesday the federal government also asked the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to “provide quick guidance” on whether booster shots are required for more people given the new variant.

Canada will have a sufficient supply of booster shots if the committee determines that they are needed for all everyone eligible to get the vaccines.

“There is not an issue about quantity of vaccines, we have lots of vaccines for boosters in Canada, we’re receiving more into the New Year,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We are fine in terms of quantity, the issue is what is the best recommendation for people to get hose boosters and when.”

As of Wednesday morning, the advisory group’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.