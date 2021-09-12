 Skip to main content
// //

Politics

Ousted Conservative candidate Lisa Robinson denies writing racist posts, says party is ‘throwing me under the bus’

Bill Curry
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Lisa Robinson, who was dropped by the Conservative Party as a Toronto-area candidate over the weekend, says she never wrote the online posts that led to her dismissal and that she’s gone to the police because fake posts continue to appear under her name online.

The Conservative Party announced late Friday that it was dropping Ms. Robinson as the party’s candidate in Beaches-East York, after the Liberal candidate in the riding, incumbent Nate Erskine-Smith, posted screen shots of social media posts allegedly written by Ms. Robinson that included derogatory comments toward Muslims.

Ms. Robinson said those Twitter posts, which appear to be from 2017, first circulated when she was running for city council in Ajax, Ont., in 2018. She said she filed a police report about it at the time and had informed the Conservative Party about the issue as part of her screening process as a candidate.

After Mr. Erskine-Smith shared the posts online Friday, Ms. Robinson said she and the Conservative Party attempted to obtain her original police report but were unable to do so. She said she will attempt to obtain the report again on Monday.

“All I know is this is basically ruining my life. People need to know the truth of what happened,” she told The Globe and Mail in an interview. “It’s still continuing.”

She said the party has told her to stop calling them.

“They’re completely throwing me under the bus,” she said.

Ms. Robinson said she had applied to run for the party a couple of years ago and was surprised to receive a call last month asking if she would run in Beaches-East York, a riding east of Toronto’s downtown. She said she lives in the nearby Durham region, but has previously lived in Beaches-East York.

The party’s decision seems to be based in part on a Facebook post from 2018 in which Ms. Robinson appeared to apologize for the posts about Muslims. Ms. Robinson said she did approve that apology post at the time because she was receiving death threats and had been advised to issue a statement, even though she privately maintained the posts were fake.

“I deeply regret and sincerely apologize if some of my tweets offended you, and apologize to any groups that felt slighted,” her 2018 post states. “I take a strong stance on Liberal spending, but certainly have no hatred toward Muslims or other groups.”

That 2018 statement did not make any reference to fake posts. Ms. Robinson’s inability to immediately produce a copy of files showing she took the issue to police in 2018 also appears to have factored into the party’s decision.

Ms. Robinson said she filed a new complaint with the Durham Police on Saturday over another anonymous post that recently appeared on her Facebook page, which she says is an attempt to make it look like she has made racist comments about Black people in the past.

Ms. Robinson will remain on the ballot for the Sept. 20 election, but is no longer the official Conservative candidate.

The Conservative Party issued a statement late Friday announcing that Ms. Robinson would no longer represent the party.

“Racism and Islamophobia has no place in the Conservative Party of Canada,” party spokesperson Cory Hann said on Friday. “Our expectation is that all of our candidates conduct themselves in a respectful, tolerant manner. Consequently, we have terminated this individual as a candidate.”

The party did not immediately respond to Ms. Robinson’s comments to The Globe.

