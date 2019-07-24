 Skip to main content

Politics Outgoing NDP MP Murray Rankin named chair of new national-security review agency

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making an outgoing New Democrat MP the chair of a new national-security review agency.

Murray Rankin has been the member of Parliament for Victoria since 2012, but isn’t seeking re-election this fall.

Trudeau is naming Rankin and University of Ottawa law professor Craig Forcese to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, whose job is to review any security or intelligence activities of the federal government to make sure they’re legal, reasonable and necessary.

The agency is taking over from the Security Intelligence Review Committee, which had a narrower focus.

That committee’s four members are staying on in the new group.

Legislation passed just before Parliament broke for the summer revised the oversight system for Canada’s national-security agencies.

