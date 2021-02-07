 Skip to main content
Over 33,000 vote in Newfoundland and Labrador advance poll, up slightly from 2019

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Elections Newfoundland and Labrador says more than 33,000 people have voted in the province’s advance polls.

The province released figures late on Saturday indicating 33,523 was the final tally of votes, up from 21,289 at the single-day advance poll in 2019.

There are a total of 368,135 eligible electors in the province.

Among those casting a ballot Saturday was NDP Leader Alison Coffin, who encouraged all residents of the province to vote and have their voices heard.

Coffin’s aide said in an e-mail she intends to campaign in St. John’s on Sunday afternoon after attending a craft fair.

Liberal Party Leader Andrew Furey sent a notice late on Saturday indicating he wouldn’t be campaigning on Sunday, as it is a day he spends with his family.

Going into the campaign, the Liberals held 19 seats, Ches Crosbie’s Progressive Conservatives held 15 seats, the NDP had three seats and there were three Independents.

