Pandemic worsens provincial debt concerns, PBO says

The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing provincial governments further away from financial stability and they will need to raise taxes or cut spending by a combined $12-billion a year in order to avoid a growing debt load, the Parliamentary Budget Officer reports.

Yves Giroux, the federal PBO, released an updated 75-year projection of government finances Friday that takes into account the billions in deficit-financed spending that Ottawa and the provinces have approved in recent months.

The report finds that even with this spending, federal finances remain sustainable provided that current emergency spending is wound down as scheduled. From a provincial perspective, the finances of Quebec, Nova Scotia and Ontario are also rated as sustainable, while the remaining provinces and territories are listed as having finances that are not.

Story continues below advertisement

The PBO defines fiscal sustainability as a spending plan that does not lead to a continuous increase in the size of the debt relative to the size of the economy.

Friday’s report is based on data up to Sept. 1, 2020, meaning it does not include measures announced in this week’s Ontario budget. That Ontario budget announced record spending and a $38.5-billion deficit this year. Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government said its legal requirement to outline a schedule for eliminating the deficit will not be met until the spring 2021 budget.

The PBO report looks at Canada’s total general government debt, which includes federal and provincial spending as well as government pension plans. The PBO says total government debt is sustainable and projected to remain below its 2019 pre-pandemic level of the long term.

Federal government debt is also sustainable in spite of the pandemic. The PBO said Ottawa could permanently increase spending or cut taxes by 0.8 per cent of GDP, or $19-billion, while stabilizing the net debt ratio at its pre-pandemic level of 28 per cent of GDP over the long term. Prior to the pandemic, the PBO had said that Ottawa had a sustainability cushion of 1.8 per cent of GDP.

For subnational governments – which include the provinces and territories, as well as municipal and Indigenous governments – the combined fiscal picture is not sustainable. The PBO says this level of government would need to raise taxes or cut spending permanently by a combined $12-billion, or 0.5 per cent of GDP, to reach sustainability. The PBO’s pre-pandemic assessment was that the fiscal shortfall faced by subnational governments was 0.3 per cent of GDP.

On pensions, the PBO found the Canada Pension Plan has a “modest” shortfall in terms of sustainability. It says this shortfall works out to 0.1 per cent of GDP, or $1.3-billion in current dollars.

The sustainability of the CPP is reviewed regularly by Canada’s chief actuary. A pre-pandemic assessment released in December 2019 said the fund was sustainable over the long term at current contribution rates.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec operates its own pension fund and is not part of the CPP. Friday’s PBO report said the Quebec Pension Plan is sustainable over the long term at current levels for contributions and benefits.

Friday’s PBO report does not include an update of its federal fiscal forecast for the current year. In September, the PBO reported the federal deficit for the current fiscal year is projected to be $328.5-billion and that the federal debt will climb above $1-trillion.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to release a fall fiscal update in the coming weeks.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.